Alabama's Xavier McKinney Declares for 2020 NFL Draft; Projected 1st-Round Pick

The departures continue for Alabama with safety Xavier McKinney forgoing his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL draft.

McKinney announced his decision to turn pro on Instagram: "My time in Tuscaloosa has been special, but I have reached a point in my career where I have to make a decision about my future. With much thought and consideration, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft."

B/R's Matt Miller has McKinney projected to go No. 31 overall to the San Francisco 49ers in his most recent mock draft.

McKinney's decision comes in the wake of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills also announcing they will turn pro.

The Crimson Tide will also find out Monday whether Tua Tagovailoa is going to return for his senior year or declare for the draft.

Miller and NFL.com's Chase Goodbread anticipate McKinney will grade out well during the predraft process because of his skill set and performance:

McKinney appeared in 41 games during his three seasons at Alabama. The Georgia native recorded a career-high 95 total tackles and added 5.5 tackles for loss as a junior. He was named co-MVP of the 2018 Orange Bowl against Oklahoma with four pass breakups and to the All-SEC first team in 2019.