Report: Jason Garrett Lobbying to Be Cowboys' HC Amid McCarthy, Lewis Rumors

Jason Garrett hasn't officially been fired and is reportedly doing everything he can to keep his job with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday that Garrett is still lobbying to remain the head coach (1:26 mark):

"Never seen anything like it," Glazer explained. "Jason Garrett, they've gone to him now a couple of times this week to say, 'OK, you're out as our head coach.' [Garrett says] 'Hold on, hold on, don't do it yet. I still want to be considered for this.'"

Garrett's contract runs on out Jan. 14, and the Cowboys have already interviewed Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy for the job.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday the team will also gauge Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's interest in coming to the NFL. It seems the organization has moved on from Garrett, although nothing has been made official.

Garrett has spent 10 years as the team's head coach, compiling an 85-67 record but has gone just 2-3 in the playoffs during this span. The team had high expectations in 2019 but finished 8-8 without a playoff berth.

The 53-year-old has been on Dallas' staff since 2007, adding seven years as a player dating back to 1993. This extensive relationship with the team and owner Jerry Jones has seemingly allowed Garrett more chances to make his case.

The two sides met at least three times since the end of the regular season, with Garrett potentially earning himself some role in 2020, per Ed Werder of ESPN.

Even with the front office looking at other options, Garrett won't give up on keeping his job.