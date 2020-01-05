NFL Draft 2020: Selection Order and Projections for Hottest Prospects

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Two more NFL teams officially entered the draft order Saturday. The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots were both ousted from the postseason, cementing their spots in the 2020 draft.

As playoff teams, both the Patriots and the Bills will select outside the top 20, so their losses may not impact some of the top prospects in the draft—the Patriots probably aren't landing Joe Burrow to be Tom Brady's heir.

However, some recent events have impacted the way the top of Round 1 could fall. Here, we'll dig into some of the latest draft buzz, examine the current draft order and mock up the first round.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Buffalo Bills: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

22. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

24. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

25. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

27. Seattle Seahawks: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

28. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

30. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

Jerry Jeudy Makes It Official; Tagovailoa to Announce Decision Soon

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

When it comes to hot prospects, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has to be at the top of the list. The 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner has gashed defenses for two consecutive years, racking up 2,478 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in that span.

Somehow, Jeudy heated up further in the Citrus Bowl, smacking Michigan for 204 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

The next time Jeudy torches a defense, it will be in the NFL. He officially declared for the draft Saturday. This means that teams looking to target a wide receiver early in Round 1 can now ink Jeudy's name onto their draft boards.

Meanwhile, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has stated that his draft decision will come Monday:

Tagovailoa would likely to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board, along with Burrow and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Jedrick Wills Jr. Also Declares

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jeudy wasn't the only standout Alabama player to make his NFL transition official over the weekend. Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. did the same.

"As a kid from Lexington, Kentucky, it has been a dream of mine since the first time I strapped up my pads to play in the National Football league," Wills said in a statement. "After prayers and discussion with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Roll Tide forever!"

A powerful and archetypal right tackle, Wills should have an immediate positive impact on the right side of an NFL line. However, he isn't an anchor left tackle, which likely leaves him behind prospects like Georgia's Andrew Thomas on several draft boards.

Wills should still be a Round 1 pick. As the Tennessee Titans showed Saturday, a strong running game can advance an NFL team in the postseason. Road-grader linemen like Wills will be coveted.

Okudah, Dobbins Set to Enter Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Alabama is likely to see multiple former players drafted in Round 1. So too will Ohio State. While the Buckeyes fell short of reaching the College Football Playoff title game, they were unquestionably one of the most talented teams in the country.

Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young might even be the first players taken in Round 1. Conventional wisdom says that the Cincinnati Bengals will use the selection on a quarterback. However, Young is that close to being a can't-miss defensive prospect.

Young has seemed a likely addition to the draft all season, so his official announcement was about as unsurprising as possible.

The future of running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Jeff Okudah had been less certain. However, Dobbins declared on December 30, while Okudah declared on New Year's Day.

All three former Buckeyes are potential first-round picks and possible top choices at their respective positions. Dobbins is coming off a fabulous 2,003-yard, 21-touchdown season running the ball. He added 247 yards and two more scores receiving.

Okudah, meanwhile, is an instant starter in almost any NFL secondary.

"He's the most naturally gifted cornerback I've seen since [Jalen] Ramsey—but he's not going to worry you with his mouth," one scout said, per Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Like former teammate Denzel Ward, Okudah could be a rookie Pro Bowler.