NFL Playoffs 2020: Schedule, Odds and Picks for Final Wild-Card Matchups

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The second day of Wild Card Weekend will have a hard time matching the drama of the first.

The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills engaged in a thrilling, if often sloppy, overtime thriller that put Houston into the divisional round. In the late game, the Tennessee Titans ended the New England Patriots' season and, potentially, the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady dynasty—though both will likely be back in 2020, even if not necessarily in New England.

"I would say it's pretty unlikely," Brady said when asked about retiring, per NFL Media's Kevin Patra.

While Saturday's action set the bar high, there is every reason to believe Sunday's can be equally thrilling. The New Orleans Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of a 2017-18 divisional-round showdown. The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, renew hostilities after their Week 12 clash.

Here we will take a close look at both games, along with the full television schedule and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

James Kenney/Associated Press

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line and O/U: NO -7.5, 49

On paper, this is probably the biggest mismatch of Wild Card Weekend. The Saints are a battle-tested team—they won five games without starting quarterback Drew Brees—that narrowly missed out the NFC's No. 1 seed. They have an opportunistic defense, a capable running game and the game's top receiver in Michael Thomas.

The Vikings, meanwhile, are dealing with multiple key injuries.

The good news for Minnesota is that star running back Dalvin Cook is expected to make his return after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. That's huge, as Cook is the centerpiece of the Vikings offense.

"It's strange to say about a running back in 2020, but everything the Vikings do goes through Dalvin Cook," The Athletic's Chad Graff wrote. "... Mike Zimmer will have Kevin Stefanski stick with the running game even if they trail early."

Unfortunately, the Vikings won't have cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes.

Against Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and the Saints passing attack, this is a problem.

New Orleans will be without cornerback Eli Apple and fullback Zach Line, and those injuries are also likely to have an impact. However, the Vikings will struggle to win a shootout if they cannot contain Thomas and the passing game.

Prediction: New Orleans 33-24

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports

Line and O/U: Even, 45

Not too long ago, the Seahawks had a shot at the NFC's No. 1 seed. However, they lost three of their last four regular-season games and come into Sunday with a rash of injuries that will be tough to overcome.

With Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and Rashaad Penny all done for the year, the Seahawks will rely on recently retired veteran Marshawn Lynch and rookie Travis Homer. Against the Eagles' third-ranked run defense, this could make Seattle a one-dimensional team.

That is perhaps the biggest reason to see the Eagles holding serve at home. It's never wise to count out Russell Wilson in an important game, but Philadelphia will be able to put extra resources toward containing him—at least theoretically.

The Eagles will also get a boost from the return of star tight end Zach Ertz, who suffered a rib fracture and a lacerated kidney in Week 16.

The emergence of rookie running back Miles Sanders should give the Eagles the ability to grind things out on the ground, while Seattle's lackluster defense—ranked 22nd in scoring—could give Philadelphia the edge in a shootout.

The Seahawks won 17-9 when these teams met in November, but don't be shocked if both the outcome and the scoring level are different the second time around.

Prediction: Philadelphia 29-27