Super Bowl 2020: Full NFL Playoff Odds and Bold Predictions

There will not be a repeat Super Bowl champion in the NFL this season.

The reigning champion New England Patriots fell in the wild-card round Saturday, ending their shot at becoming the first franchise to repeat titles since they did so in the 2003-04 and 04-05 seasons.

Of the squads left in the field, five were crowned Super Bowl winners in the previous decade, but none of them were as dominant as the Patriots, who had three titles in the previous 10 seasons.

The Baltimore Ravens are still favored to win it all, but the odds chart has shifted with the Patriots falling to the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans.

The Green Bay Packers are the only top-two seed to have long title odds, while the pair of AFC South winners from Saturday are still buried deep on the chart.

Super Bowl Odds

Odds via Caesars.

Baltimore (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

Kansas City (+300)

San Francisco (+325)

New Orleans (+600)

Green Bay (+1,200)

Seattle (+2,200)

Houston (+4,000)

Minnesota (+4,000)

Tennessee (+4,500)

Philadelphia (+5,000)

Bold Predictions

Green Bay Provides Best Value of Long Shots

Despite owning the NFC's No. 2 seed and at least one home game, the Packers contain the fifth-best odds to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

Their 37-8 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 could still be lingering in the minds of odds makers since a possible NFC Championship Game trip to Levi's Stadium is in the cards.

But Green Bay does enter the postseason on a five-game winning streak and it has a week to rest up for either the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles or Seattle Seahawks.

Aaron Rodgers has a 10-7 playoff record and he has won at least one contest in each of his last three postseason appearances.

Two of his last four January wins occurred on the road and three of his previous four playoff defeats were in one-score games.

Rodgers is in charge of a balanced offense, as Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have provided a solid complement on the ground.

Jones owns 1,074 rushing yards and 16 scores, and he combined with Williams for 78 receptions and eight scores in the passing game.

Green Bay is also 7-1 at Lambeau Field, with the only defeat coming to the Eagles in Week 4 on a Thursday night.

In December, the Packers proved they could win ugly with three one-possession victories. They also held four opponents beneath 20 points.

Matt LaFleur's side also increased its defensive production in December with nine turnovers and it held three foes under 100 rushing yards.

There is no guarantee those numbers could translate into a potential NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers, but they at least give the NFC North winner a shot to gain revenge from its most humiliating loss of the regular season.

If the Packers win at home in the divisional round, their odds may decrease a bit, so +1,200 is a great number to take them at if you trust them to be more competitive in a potential rematch with the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Houston and Tennessee Are Not Worth Any Super Bowl Money

Houston and Tennessee may have received emotional bets in their favor after their Saturday victories.

The Titans likely were given a bit more wagering trust because they went into Gillette Stadium and dethroned the Patriots.

While both sides could be competitive in the divisional round, the wise decision is to keep your money away from them when it comes to Super Bowl odds.

The long shot odds of +4,000 for the Texans and +4,500 for the Titans may be intriguing enough to bite at, but you have to consider how difficult their matchups will be in the next round.

Kansas City is a much different team than the one Houston beat at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6, as it has increased its defensive production.

The Chiefs held three of their five December opponents to single digits and Patrick Mahomes has completed at least 64 percent of his passes in the last four outings.

In their last three home games, the Chiefs forced six turnovers and allowed one foe to produce more than 250 passing yards.

Andy Reid's team also owns more big-play threats than the Buffalo Bills, so Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams could all challenge a Houston defense that allowed 425 total yards Saturday.

The only way Tennessee stands a chance at M&T Bank Stadium is if it keeps Lamar Jackson off the field.

That is possible with the way Derrick Henry has stormed through defenses lately, but the Ravens are a few weeks removed from containing Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to 45 rushing yards.

Chubb finished second to Henry in regular-season rushing yards and had a run of three 100-yard games in four contests entering Week 16.

If the Ravens stop the run, Ryan Tannehill likely will not be able to beat them after he produced 72 passing yards Saturday.

Since both the Chiefs and Ravens possess significant advantages in the divisional-round matchups, it is hard to believe the Texans and Titans are Super Bowl contenders, which is why their odds are still high.

