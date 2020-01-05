Vikings vs. Saints: Final Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for 2020 NFC Wild Card

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints' home production suggests the first over of the NFL postseason will hit Sunday afternoon.

Sean Payton's team eclipsed 30 points in six of its eight regular-season games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and it is facing a Minnesota Vikings defense that could be susceptible to long gains.

The return of Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook could push the over above the total, and it may help the road team to stick within one score. New Orleans is capable of winning by double digits, but a blowout is not expected given the close nature of its recent postseason games and the first two Wild Card Weekend clashes.

Vikings at Saints Information

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): New Orleans (-7.5); Over/Under: 49.5

Predictions

Minnesota (+7.5)

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The previous five Saints postseason contests have been decided by six points or fewer.

The last time New Orleans won by more than one possession in the playoffs was the 2011-12 Wild Card Round matchup against the Detroit Lions.

In the regular season, five of the eight contests played at the Superdome were decided by a maximum of seven points. The Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both of whom missed out on the playoffs, were the only teams to lose by double digits in New Orleans.

If you dig deeper into the Saints' schedule, three of their four matchups with playoff qualifiers were determined by one score.

All of those trends lead us to believe the Vikings have a chance to cover the 7.5-point spread. Mike Zimmer's team may not win, but it could keep the game close with a steady dose of Cook out of the backfield.

Cook owns three 100-yard performances on the road, and he had a four-game touchdown streak from Weeks 10-14.

In the second half of the regular season, Kirk Cousins played well enough on the road to keep the Vikings in some contests. The Minnesota quarterback racked up eight touchdowns and two interceptions in that span, and five of those passing scores occurred against the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

As long as the Vikings display the same consistency, they should give the home side a challenge for all four quarters, and they might even have an opportunity to win the contest late.

Over 49.5

James Kenney/Associated Press

New Orleans' defense has played well for stretches of the season, but it has been susceptible to large yardage and point totals at home.

Five opponents posted 20 points or more inside the Superdome in the regular season, and the Saints allowed more than 300 total yards in four home contests.

Since their Week 9 bye, the Saints have allowed three foes to rush for more than 100 yards on home soil, which is a positive sign for Cook. Those defensive numbers, combined with the offense's big-play potential, could allow the over of 49.5 points to hit.

Drew Brees will be operating against a secondary without Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes, per ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin.

That appears to be the perfect formula for Brees and Michael Thomas to achieve plenty of success through the air. Thomas received at least seven targets in each of his 16 games and he owns 10 100-yard performances. No matter which player the Vikings put on Thomas, he is bound to get open at some point to extend drives or find the end zone.

Additionally, Brees can work the ball around to his other receivers, tight ends and even Taysom Hill to spread the Minnesota secondary thin. The Vikings defense conceded more than 300 total yards to seven of its past eight opponents, so it may allow Brees to put up large passing totals.

New Orleans reached the 20-point mark in each of its previous five postseason games. If Sunday's total extends that run and Minnesota finds gaps in its defense, the first over of the playoffs could hit.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.