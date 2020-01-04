Bronny James, Zaire Wade, Sierra Canyon Lose 78-58 to Minnehaha Academy

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers have notched 12 double-digit victories this season, but they were on the losing end Saturday night.

The Minnehaha Academy (Minnesota) Redhawks handled Sierra Canyon 78-58 in their Chipotle Clash of Champions matchup at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Thousands were on hand to watch:

Minnehaha was led by Jalen Suggs' 23 points. The senior point guard announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Friday night and sported a Gonzaga hoodie during pregame warm-ups:

The Redhawks surged in the second half to pull away from the Trailblazers, as the two were tied at 34 entering halftime:

Sierra Canyon was led by 5-star University of Kentucky commit B.J. Boston, who posted 27 points and eight rebounds in the loss. The Trailblazers also have LeBron James Jr. (known as Bronny) and Zaire Wade, Dwyane Wade's oldest son, on the roster.

The Trailblazers fell to 15-2 on the season with both losses coming within the last week.

Sierra Canyon next plays Rancho Christian (California), who beat the Trailblazers 85-81 on Monday, in the Guillory Showcase on Jan. 11.