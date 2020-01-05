2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Landing Spots of Nation's Top Prospects

John Raoux/Associated Press

The top of the 2020 NFL draft board is becoming clearer by the day, with top underclassmen declaring for April's selection process.

Ohio State's Chase Young and Jeff Okudah and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy are among the potential top-10 prospects who have already stated their intentions. Projected No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is a senior. As is Oregon's Justin Herbert, who might be the second quarterback off the board.

The biggest decision left to be made is from Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, who is scheduled to decide between the NFL and a senior season with the Crimson Tide on Monday.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

4. New York Giants: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

12. Oakland Raiders: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

13. Indianapolis Colts: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

15. Denver Broncos: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

16. Atlanta Falcons: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

17. Dallas Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

22. Tennessee Titans: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

23. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

24. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

26. Seattle Seahawks: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

27. New England Patriots: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

28. San Francisco 49ers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

29. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

32. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

Landing Spots for Top Prospects

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State (No. 2 to Washington)

If Burrow goes No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals, like most experts believe will happen, Young will be the best available prospect on the board for the Washington Redskins.

On some draft boards, the Ohio State defensive end could be the No. 1 overall prospect, as he is for Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

If the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive-minded head coach Zac Taylor opts to select Burrow to replace Andy Dalton, Washington appears to have an easy decision to make.

New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has a defensive background and had a history of taking players on that side of the ball in the first round when he was employed by the Carolina Panthers.

During Rivera's tenure, the Panthers chose five defensive players with their first picks, including linebacker Luke Kuechly and defensive end Brian Burns.

Since Washington has a decent offensive foundation in place with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Derrius Guice and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, it can afford to go in a defensive direction at No. 2.

Young's potential addition would give the Redskins a pair of young pass-rushers in him and Montez Sweat to develop under Rivera's tutelage.

Washington would need to fill other holes to be successful, but starting the draft with a dominant defensive end could be a great move to help ignite the rebuild under Rivera.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (No. 7 to Carolina)

Rivera's old team may benefit from franchises going after other needs and land Jeudy at No. 7.

Jeudy is one of a handful of prospects who could land anywhere from Nos. 3-10 based on team needs and where those sides rank certain players.

The Detroit Lions have a No. 1 wide receiver in Kenny Golladay and other holes on offense that need to be filled to protect quaterback Matthew Stafford.

The New York Giants have a glaring need at cornerback, and both the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers could select quarterbacks with Tagovailoa and Herbert available.

If the second- and third-rated signal-callers are taken before No. 7, Jeudy may be the best option for the Panthers, who have not hired a head coach as of Sunday morning.

Adding Jeudy would put less pressure on whomever Carolina's quarterback is for the 2020 campaign.

D.J. Moore led the team in receiving yards with 1,175, and Curtis Samuel contributed 627 yards and six scores. Bringing in a third star wide out would also take some of the burden off Christian McCaffrey's shoulders.

If the Panthers find someone to help with the receiving load, it may take some of the wear and tear off McCaffrey's legs so he can focus more on the ground attack in his fourth NFL season.

If Jeudy somehow slips past No. 7, he should not wait long to hear his name called, with the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars possibly willing to add to their receiver collections.

