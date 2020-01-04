FA Cup 2020: 3rd-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday Fixtures

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

FA Cup holders Manchester City started the defence of their title by beating League Two side Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the third round on Saturday.

City coasted through to Round 4, but Manchester United will need a replay after drawing 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leicester City and Bournemouth also made it through thanks to comfortable wins over Wigan Athletic and Luton Town, respectively.

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion were the Premier League sides sent packing after both were beaten by opposition from the Championship, with Villa falling to Fulham and the Seagulls shocked on home soil by Sheffield Wednesday.

Earlier, Newcastle United were held by League One side Rochdale. The Magpies took the lead at Spotland through Miguel Almiron but were taken to a replay when 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham equalised late on.

While Newcastle were held, Burnley did the Premier League proud by putting four past League One opposition, in the form of Peterborough United. Jay Rodriguez bagged a brace for the Clarets, who snapped a three-game losing run.

Norwich City are fighting against relegation in England's top flight but enjoyed serene progress in the cup. Onel Hernandez helped the Canaries win away to Preston North End.

By contrast, last season's finalists Watford blew a 3-0 lead at Vicarage Road to be taken to a replay by League One outfit Tranmere Rovers.

Saturday Scores

Bristol City 1-1 Shrewsbury Town

Millwall 3-0 Newport County

Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle United

Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City

Birmingham City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Burnley 4-2 Peterborough United

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Cardiff City 2-2 Carlisle United

Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa

Oxford United 4-1 Hartlepool United

Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Brentford 1-0 Stoke City

Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City

Reading 2-2 Blackpool

Watford 3-3 Tranmere Rovers

Bournemouth 4-0 Luton Town

Leicester City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Manchester United

Fleetwood Town 1-2 Portsmouth

Manchester City 4-1 Port Vale

Oleksandr Zinchenko sent City into a 20th-minute lead via a deflected shot, but Vale weren't deterred. Instead, the team from the bottom division turned to goalscoring talisman Tom Pope to net a surprise equaliser:

Pope has made a habit of finding the net in this competition:

City needed to stay patient and remained content to work the ball through Vale's disciplined, defensive shape. David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden bossed possession and created a host of chances.

Yet it took until three minutes before the break for the Citizens to restore their advantage when Aguero finished from inside the area. VAR upheld the goal to continue the Argentinian's prolific run at this stage:

There was a special moment for Taylor Harwood-Bellis, when the 17-year-old centre-back got the final touch to score City's third. Another academy graduate, Foden, completed the scoring after capping a slick move:

There was little to talk about during United's bore draw away to Wolves. Sergio Romero saved superbly to deny Matt Doherty, while substitutes Marcus Rashford and Raul Jimenez both hit the frame of the goal in an otherwise drab game.

Villa were in trouble nine minutes into the second half at Craven Cottage when mercurial winger Anthony Knockaert scored for the hosts. Anwar El Ghazi levelled the tie in the 63rd minute, but Harry Arter provided the telling moment of quality to win it for the Cottagers:

Only one goal was needed to settle things in favour of the Owls at the Amex Stadium. It came in the 65th minute when full-back Adam Reach's shot took a decisive deflection:

Brighton were unable to muster a response, despite a strong lineup featuring schemer Pascal Gross and striker Neal Maupay.

Almiron had waited a while for his first Newcastle goal, but now the Paraguay international looks perfectly settled in England. He took his 17th-minute opener superbly, controlling the ball with a smart touch before slamming the finish in via his left foot.

Rochdale weren't doing enough to disrupt the visitors physically, preferring instead to rely on the neat, passing football they've played all season. Wilbraham's arrival off the bench at the start of the second half signalled a change in tact.

It took a while, but the veteran target man eventually made the difference 11 minutes from time:

Rodriguez brought his own pace, movement and aerial power to bear against Peterborough. He tapped home a rebound from Chris Wood's header on eight minutes, before Erik Pieters doubled Burnley's advantage with a splendid strike.

Jeff Hendrick made it 3-0, but Ivan Toney brought Posh back into the game. It was left to Rodriguez to settle the match as a contest with a slick finish seven minutes after the restart.

Norwich refreshed their ranks for the trip to Preston but still fielded plenty of quality in midfield. Todd Cantwell, Moritz Leitner and Marco Stiepermann helped the Canaries boss possession, while Hernandez and Adam Idah offered cutting edge up top.

Idah scored twice, while Hernandez also found the net during a dominant first-half display. Idah completed his hat-trick by tucking away a penalty a minute after the hour mark.

Fellow Premier League strugglers Watford initially caught the eye when Nathaniel Chalobah teed up Tom Dele-Bashiru to score a brilliant goal after 12 minutes. Chalobah went from provider to goalscorer two minutes later, and Pereyra found the top corner 11 minutes before the break.

The Hornets appeared to be in cruise control, but two goals in 13 second-half minutes from Connor Jennings and Manny Monthe gave Tranmere hope. Paul Mullin completed the comeback from the penalty spot, before Pereyra was sent off after hacking down Kieron Morris.

Another of the more dramatic ties on the day saw Tom Eaves net a hat-trick to bring 2014 finalists Hull City back from two goals down away to Rotherham United:

Cardiff City also rallied from 2-0 down after Jack Bridge and Harry McKirdy put Carlisle United in a commanding position. The Bluebirds fought back when Callum Paterson and Gavin Whyte found the net against the team from the bottom tier of English football.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City survived losing Ivan Sunjic to a red card to beat Blackburn Rovers in an all-Championship clash when Jeremie Bela scored in the final minute.

Bournemouth put dire form in the league to one side to destroy Luton. Philip Billing opened the scoring but conceded a penalty, which Hatters defender Alan Sheehan rattled off the crossbar shortly before the break.

Callum Wilson, Billing and Dominic Solanke padded the score within the final 25 minutes.

Leicester were boosted after Wigan's Tom Pearce put the ball into his own net. The Foxes were assured of a place in the next round when Harvey Barnes finished smartly five minutes before half-time.