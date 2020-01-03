Bronny James, BJ Boston Help Sierra Canyon Beat the Patrick School 71-56

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

BJ Boston scored 21 points as Sierra Canyon defeated The Patrick School 71-56 at the Redhawk Basketball Showcase in Minneapolis on Friday evening.

Boston, who has committed to the University of Kentucky, once again showed why he's one of the best Class of 2020 recruits in the nation.

His ball-handling skills were on full display when he somehow found an open space between two Patrick School defenders with this move:

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, hit a late three-pointer to cap Sierra Canyon's scoring.

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) led 31-21 at the half and took a 59-28 lead into the third quarter. The Patrick School scored 28 points in the final eight minutes.

The 15-1 Trailblazers, who are ranked eighth in MaxPreps' latest Xcellent 25 Writers poll, will finish the showcase against host Minnehaha Academy on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Patrick School (Hillside, New Jersey) was ranked 12th in the same poll entering the night. They'll play St. Augustine Prep (Richland, NJ) on Sunday.