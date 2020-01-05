NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Sunday's Wild Card Games

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Half of the divisional round is set. Sunday's wild-card games will fit the final pieces to puzzle.

One contest features two teams that trended in opposite directions at the end of the 2019 season. Two quarterbacks carrying the majority of the weight of their respective offenses will face off in the second matchup.

The Minnesota Vikings had an opportunity to claim the NFC North title, but they lost the last two games of the regular season, backing their way into the playoffs with two running backs on the mend. The NFC North club will need all hands on deck to beat the New Orleans Saints at home where they can light up the scoreboard.

The duel between Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson will be a must-see contest. Both are missing key parts of their offensive personnel. Nevertheless, they're primed to put on a show with unheralded names.

Check out the viewing info below to keep track of Sunday's wild-card action. We'll delve into each contest with injury reports, trends and predictions for both games.

Sunday Wild-Card Games

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

On the injury front, the Vikings go into Sunday's game with a mixed bag of news.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Numberfire), the coaching staff won't have restrictions on running back Dalvin Cook, who missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a shoulder injury. Fellow ball-carrier Alexander Mattison practiced in full during the week. Cook hasn't suited up since Week 14 because of an ankle ailment.

With Cook and Mattison set to take the field, quarterback Kirk Cousins will have a viable ground attack to rely on. Minnesota's sixth-ranked rushing offense should have moments of success against the Saints' front seven.

Since Week 8, the Saints have allowed 121-plus rushing yards in every other game. Following that pattern, the Saints are due for a struggle against the run.

On the flip side, the Vikings may find it difficult to cover wideout Michael Thomas and tight end Jared Cook without cornerback Mike Hughes, who was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, and slot defender Mackensie Alexander.

Cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes have a tough task on their hands. The latter has gone through rough patches in pass coverage this season, but he can change the narrative with a solid performance Sunday.

New Orleans won't have cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) in the secondary, but Janoris Jenkins is an upgrade because of his top-notch ball-tracking skills. In two games with the Saints, he's recorded two pass deflections and an interception.

In front of their home crowd, expect the Saints to rack up points. According to Team Rankings, they're the fourth-best scoring club at home (28.4). The Vikings' 15th-ranked pass defense could be in trouble without its reinforcements.

Prediction: Saints 33, Vikings 24

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Both the Seahawks and Eagles come into this contest wounded.

The Seahawks had to call on running back Marshawn Lynch to fill a void in the backfield once Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) joined Rashaad Penny (torn ACL) on injured reserve. Rookie sixth-rounder Travis Homer also played a big role in the last outing, logging 92 yards from scrimmage.

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Seattle may not have starting left guard Mike Iupati. He's trying to overcome a (neck) stinger. Wilson won't have wideout Malik Turner, who's already been ruled out with a concussion. Wide receiver Jaron Brown lists questionable because of an MCL injury.

Wilson will have his top two receiving options in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Both are capable of threatening the Eagles' inconsistent pass defense, which ranks 19th in yards allowed.

Perhaps we'll see more of the youthful version of Lynch, who went flying over a pile for a score against the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Wentz won't have Nelson Agholor (knee) or right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) for this matchup. If Zach Ertz (rib and kidney) doesn't suit up, the Eagles signal-caller will continue to lean on wideout Greg Ward, tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Boston Scott in the passing game. Miles Sanders will fight through a minor ankle sprain.

This wild-card matchup boils down to which quarterback does the most with less. Wentz and Wilson deserve a lot of credit for putting their respective offenses on their backs down the stretch, but something has to give Sunday.

The last game of Wild Card Weekend should be a thriller in which the Seahawks come out on top thanks to Wilson's late-game heroics.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Eagles 23