Look: Cristiano Ronaldo Wears World's Most Expensive Rolex Worth $497K Retail

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2020

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Supercoppa Italiana final football match between Juventus and Lazio at the King Saud University Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on December 22, 2019. (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo wore a $497,000 Rolex that is reportedly the most expensive watch the brand has ever produced to a recent Dubai sports conference. 

Here is a look at the Rolex GMT-Master Ice, valued at £380,000 or roughly $497,000, according to MailOnline's Sophie Law:

Per the report, the watch is made of 18-carat white gold and features 30 carats of small diamonds all over the watch. He completed his ensemble with a women's engagement ring valued at £200,000 (roughly $261,000) and a diamond band on his wedding ring finger, valued at £50,000 (roughly $65,000).

The Juventus forward was attending the Dubai International Sports Conference during the winter break, before returning to his club. The Bianconeri had their first training session of the new year on Thursday:

The 34-year-old and his team-mates will return to action on Monday when they host Cagliari in Serie A.

