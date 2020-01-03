Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Frustrated with Other Players' Contract Extensions

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram said he was frustrated to see other members of the 2016 NBA draft class receive lucrative long-term extensions this summer when he didn't.

Speaking to ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Ingram shared his initial thoughts when Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown and Buddy Hield signed their respective contracts.

"When we talked about the extension, of course, I'm human," he said. "When I look at other guys, I'm like, 'This motherf--ker got an extension? Oh my god. Man, we can lace up right now and play one-on-one to 15 and this motherf--ker won't score.' That's how I looked at it as a competitor."

Simmons was the only member of that trio to sign a full five-year max extension with the Philadelphia 76ers worth $170 million. Brown became the first Boston Celtics player since Rajon Rondo to sign a rookie extension when he received a four-year deal worth $115 million in October.

Hield's deal with the Sacramento Kings was for four years and $86 million guaranteed plus an additional $20 million in incentives.

Ingram was eligible to receive a rookie extension like his fellow 2016 draftees, but the Oct. 21 deadline to get a deal done passed without a new contract.

In fact, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman), Ingram and the Pelicans didn't really have significant talks about an extension because "both sides realized now is not the time to make a deal because of that blood clot."

Health was a significant concern for Ingram coming into this season. He was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder last March while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since being acquired by the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade, Ingram has looked like a potential All-Star. The 22-year-old is averaging a career high 25.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as he prepares to hit restricted free agency this summer.