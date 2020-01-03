Ex-NFL QB Trevone Boykin Facing Theft Charges After Probation Violation

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Trevone Boykin is facing theft charges for allegedly running a memorabilia scam.

Per TMZ Sports, police say Boykin took Venmo payments from two different people in exchange for sending them memorabilia from his time at TCU, but he never delivered the items. He is currently in jail for a previous probation violation, during which time police have investigated him for other cases.

Boykin received a second theft charge for allegedly leaving a hotel in October without paying the bill when his reservation was cancelled due to fraudulent credit card use.

Back in his final season at TCU in 2015, Boykin was charged with assaulting a public servant for allegedly hitting a patrol officer. He pleaded no contest to resisting arrest in the case and received one year of probation and 80 hours of community service.

In March 2017, Boykin was arrested on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication after a car he was riding in struck several pedestrians and a night club.

In March 2018, Boykin's girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, said he physically assaulted her multiple times in an interview with WFAA's Kevin Reece.



Police arrested Boykin in November for violating the conditions of his bond when he failed to properly charge his electronic monitoring device.

After going undrafted out of TCU in 2016, Boykin signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in five games as a rookie and remained with the organization until being released following Bailey's accusations of domestic violence.