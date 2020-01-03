Ex-NFL QB Trevone Boykin Facing Theft Charges After Probation Violation

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2020

FILE- In this Aug. 13, 2016, file photo Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin speaks during a news conference following an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. The former Texas Christian University quarterback Boykin has been formally charged on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, with aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and breaking her jaw at his home in March. He denies the allegations. The Seattle Seahawks released the 24-year-old Boykin from the team's practice squad shortly after reports of the attack surfaced. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Trevone Boykin is facing theft charges for allegedly running a memorabilia scam.

Per TMZ Sports, police say Boykin took Venmo payments from two different people in exchange for sending them memorabilia from his time at TCU, but he never delivered the items. He is currently in jail for a previous probation violation, during which time police have investigated him for other cases. 

Boykin received a second theft charge for allegedly leaving a hotel in October without paying the bill when his reservation was cancelled due to fraudulent credit card use. 

Back in his final season at TCU in 2015, Boykin was charged with assaulting a public servant for allegedly hitting a patrol officer. He pleaded no contest to resisting arrest in the case and received one year of probation and 80 hours of community service. 

In March 2017, Boykin was arrested on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication after a car he was riding in struck several pedestrians and a night club. 

In March 2018, Boykin's girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, said he physically assaulted her multiple times in an interview with WFAA's Kevin Reece

Police arrested Boykin in November for violating the conditions of his bond when he failed to properly charge his electronic monitoring device. 

After going undrafted out of TCU in 2016, Boykin signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in five games as a rookie and remained with the organization until being released following Bailey's accusations of domestic violence. 

 

