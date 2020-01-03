Report: Tom Brady's Future with Patriots Uncertain Ahead of 2019 NFL Playoffs

Gary Landers/Associated Press

There is reportedly no clarity yet regarding quarterback Tom Brady's future and whether he will be back with the New England Patriots next season.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, someone directly involved called it a "wait-and-see" situation ahead of the Pats' AFC Wild Card Round home game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday:

Win or lose, the game could be Brady's final one as a player for the home team at Gillette Stadium, and it could potentially be Brady's final game in a Patriots uniform or as an NFL player should they fall to the Titans.

Since Brady's contract expires at the end of the season, every option is on the table, including returning to New England, signing with another team or retiring. Brady hasn't tipped his hand in terms of which he is leaning toward, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn't offered any hints either.

Although the Pats finished 12-4 and won their 11th consecutive AFC East title, this season has undoubtedly been a bigger struggle than Brady and the Patriots have grown accustomed to.

With a shocking upset loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, the Patriots lost the No. 2 seed in the AFC to the Kansas City Chiefs, forcing them to play on Wild Card Weekend for the first time since the 2009 campaign.

The 42-year-old Brady is perhaps the best quarterback in NFL history with six Super Bowl championships and three NFL MVP awards to his credit, but the performances by him and the New England offense as a whole have left plenty to be desired this season.

Taking into account seasons in which Brady appeared in 16 games, his 60.8 percent completion percentage was his lowest since 2013, his 4,057 passing yards were his fewest since 2010, his 24 passing touchdowns were his fewest since 2006, and his 88.0 passer rating was his worst since 2013.

Also, the Patriots offense ranked just 15th in total yardage (worst since 2003) and seventh in scoring (worst since 2008).

While the Pats are favored, there is no guarantee they will beat a hot Titans team that has won five of its past seven games thanks to stellar play from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown.

An upset loss would not only mark the end of the season for the Patriots and end their streak of three consecutive Super Bowls reached, but Reiss' report suggests it could also mark the end of the long and illustrious Brady era.