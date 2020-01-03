Alabama LB Dylan Moses Will Forgo 2020 NFL Draft, Return to School

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Following some initial uncertainty, linebacker Dylan Moses has confirmed his intention to return to Alabama in 2020.

Moses announced on Twitter he will bypass the NFL draft to continue his college career:

Moses initially announced on Dec. 30 he would be returning to Alabama next year with a post on Instagram:

"After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision is for me to return to Alabama and finish my college education. Football is not who I am, it is what I do. Life after football is what I'm most concerned about, and I want to ensure I can put myself in the best possible position to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true."

The decision came after he missed the entire 2019 season because of a torn ACL suffered during practice leading up to Alabama's opener against Duke.

Four days after that initial announcement, Moses' father, who is also a lawyer, said in a statement that his son's decision to return to school was "unadvised" and they were investigating a potential issue with his loss of value insurance claim before making a final decision:

In addition to that statement, Edward Moses Jr. told ESPN's Alex Scarborough they were "just doing our due diligence."



"Coach Saban and his staff assured us that Dylan's health, as well as the health of his team and their futures, are the University of Alabama's highest priority," Moses said. "For that, we are forever thankful."

Now that Dylan and his family have figured things out, the 21-year-old can turn his attention to preparing for the Crimson Tide next season.

The last time Moses was on the field for Alabama, he looked like one of the nation's best linebackers. The Louisiana native was named to the All-America second team in 2018 after recording 86 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Head coach Nick Saban could potentially be losing a lot of talent from his 2019 team, with Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Terrell Lewis among the stars still waiting to announce their decisions.

Keeping Moses in the fold for next season provides major stability for the program that has significant competition from LSU and Georgia for the top spot in the SEC.