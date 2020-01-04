Liverpool vs. Everton: FA Cup 2020 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool will be out to add another chapter to their remarkable 2019-20 season on Sunday when their FA Cup journey begins at home to local rivals Everton.

The Reds have excelled in the Premier League, putting together a 13-point lead at the top of the standings. With that prize effectively secured at this early point in the campaign, it will be intriguing to see how much stock manager Jurgen Klopp places in the FA Cup.

Everton will surely view the competition as a priority as they seek to end a 25-year stretch without silverware. They have showed improved form under manager Carlo Ancelotti, but they will be big underdogs at Anfield, where they have a terrible record.

Here are the latest odds and key viewing details for the standout tie of the FA Cup third-round weekend.

Odds

Liverpool win (17/20)

Draw (3/1)

Everton win (3/1)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker



Date: Sunday, January 5

Time: 4:01 p.m. (GMT), 11:01 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC One (UK)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Preview

There is no stopping Liverpool in the Premier League at the moment, and they made it an incredible 19 wins from 20 games on Thursday with victory over Sheffield United.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were on the scoresheet either side of half time in a 2-0 win as they extended their lead over the chasing pack:

For now, the attentions of the team will shift to the FA Cup and local pride. With a full week to recover until their next game after Sunday's derby, Klopp may field a weaker team. Per James Pearce of The Athletic, he's hinted there will be changes:

Liverpool will be confident nevertheless. The German made a number of tweaks to the team when the Toffees visited in December in the Premier League, and the Reds were still able to emerge as 5-2 winners.

Most Liverpool supporters will want to see Divock Origi in the XI on Sunday, as he has an excellent record in this fixture. The Belgium forward grabbed two goals in the most recent win and a memorable 96th-minute winner in last season's 1-0 triumph.

Per the Match of the Day Twitter account, the striker has excelled against Everton at Anfield:

The Anfield crowd will also hope to get a first look at new signing Takumi Minamino, with the Japan international in line to make his debut following a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg.

Everton haven't won at the home of their rivals since 1999 and have a number of injury issues to contend with ahead of the clash.

Greg O'Keeffe of The Athletic commented on what was a leggy display from the Toffees in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Manchester City:

In Ancelotti, they have a coach who has beaten the Reds this season, as he steered Napoli to a win and a draw in the two UEFA Champions League clashes between the clubs.

Even so, Liverpool are a force to be reckoned with at the moment, and even with a number of crucial players likely to be rested for this encounter, they will have enough to get over the line against their Merseyside rivals.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton