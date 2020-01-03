NFL Playoff Picks 2020: Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Wild Card Round

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The opening weekend of the NFL playoffs features the Super Bowl champions (New England Patriots), a 13-3 team (New Orleans Saints) and several other strong teams that surged into the postseason.

On Saturday, the Wild Card Round will begin with the two AFC matchups, and then the pair of NFC games will take place on Sunday. The winners will advance to the divisional round to face the four teams that earned first-round byes this season.

The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers await the four winners from the Wild Card Weekend.

Here's a look at the full Wild Card Round schedule, along with odds, predictions and betting advice for the weekend.

Wild Card Round Schedule, Odds, Predictions

Game: No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans

Date and Time: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Odds (via Caesars): Houston -3

Prediction: Buffalo 21, Houston 14

Game: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots

Date and Time: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): New England -5

Prediction: New England 31, Tennessee 13

Game: No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints

Date and Time: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): New Orleans -7.5

Prediction: New Orleans 34, Minnesota 20

Game: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds (via Caesars): Seattle -1.5

Prediction: Seattle 24, Philadelphia 17

Betting Advice

If you're considering on betting on the wild-card matchups this weekend, the safest move will be for the Patriots to win by at least six points.

First, New England is consistently in the postseason, and it typically fares well once it gets there. The Pats have won at least one playoff game every year since 2011. And although they've been in the postseason every season since 2009, this is their first appearance on Wild Card Weekend since the first year of that stretch.

Also, the Patriots are going to be extra motivated because this is their first time not getting a first-round bye in more than a decade. They suffered a disappointing home loss to the Dolphins last week, which allowed the Chiefs to take the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

With the Pats amped up in front of their home crowd and facing a Titans team that is 9-7, things should go New England's way from the start.

Lastly, it's always possible this could be Tom Brady's final postseason. The 42-year-old, six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback isn't focused on that as he looks to lead his team to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. However, he is in the final season of his contract and the Pats won't be allowed to franchise tag him.

"I haven't thought about those things. I wouldn't be thinking about those things anyway. It's felt like a normal week for me," Brady said, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I just approach practice like I always have, and try to do the best I can do. That's what I'm going to do this weekend as well."

One thing is for sure: This won't be Brady's last game for New England. Bet on the Patriots to advance to the divisional round.

Of the four wild-card matchups, the most likely betting underdog to win is the Bills, who are seeking their first postseason victory since 1995. In the playoffs for only the second time in 20 seasons, Buffalo is hungry to end its postseason losing streak, which is up to five games.

The Bills went 10-6 during the regular season on the strength of their defense, which ranked third in the NFL at 298.3 total yards allowed per game. Now, they'll face a talented Texans offense that will likely give them a challenge.

However, Buffalo should limit Houston's offensive production, as cornerback Tre'Davious White will lock down wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, taking away one of the Texans' top playmakers.

Bet on the Bills, who are three-point underdogs, to at least cover the spread and potentially notch the road victory.