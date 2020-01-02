Report: Jason Garrett, Cowboys Expected to Part Ways After Lengthy Discussions

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been rumored to part ways with head coach Jason Garrett, but that hasn't happened yet, as the coach and team brass have met multiple times since season's end on Sunday.

ESPN's Ed Werder explained Thursday why there may be a delay:

Jane Slater of NFL Network also reported this update from earlier in the day:

Garrett has gone 85-67 since taking over for Wade Phillips midway through the 2010 season. He's led the Cowboys to three playoff appearances.

This year's team finished 8-8 and missed out on the postseason by one game to the NFC East-winning Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that it was expected for Garrett and the Cowboys to part ways eventually.

A days-long delay between the end of the regular season and a head coach's firing isn't unprecedented. Bobby Belt of NFL Network noted a few examples:

But the practice is still unusual and begs the question as to whether Garrett may still have some sort of role within the organization if he's relieved of his head coaching duties.

Werder tossed out the idea earlier on Thursday:

The theory of Garrett becoming the team's general manager has been posited, but Slater shot down that thought:

Werder also addressed concerns about the Cowboys potentially losing out on head coaching candidates due to the delay:

It is unknown when Garrett and the Cowboys front office will meet next, but Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that they did not connect Thursday:

In addition to his coaching, Garrett was also Dallas' backup quarterback from 1993 to 1999 and played for two Super Bowl-winning teams.