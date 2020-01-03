2020 NFL Mock Draft: Top Prospects and 1st-Round Projections Before Playoffs

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

For 12 NFL teams, the postseason is about to begin. For the 20 that didn't make the playoffs, getting there in 2020 will be goal No. 1.

A successful draft is one of the most significant steps toward achieving the goal of a postseason run. While it's up to the teams to decide which incoming prospects to draft, this year's class is looking like one loaded with talent.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the latest buzz involving the 2020 draft class, along with the current draft order and a full Round 1 mock.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

23. Buffalo Bills: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

24. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

26. Seattle Seahawks: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

27. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

28. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

29. Kansas City Chiefs: John Simpson, OG, Clemson

30. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

Tagovailoa Close to Making Draft Decision

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

While LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman-winner Joe Burrow is widely regarded as the top signal-caller in this draft class, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa isn't far behind him. In fact, if Tagovailoa wasn't recovering from a dislocated hip, he may well be rated ahead of Burrow, who has just one strong season on his resume.

There are likely several teams that won't be mad about snagging Tagovailoa as a consolation prize. Of course, he'll have to declare as draft-eligible for that to happen, something he is expected to do Monday:

On one hand, another year at Alabama could help Tagovailoa show teams that he is 100 percent healthy. On the other, a return would carry the risk of another significant injury, which could knock Tagovailoa out of the first-round conversation entirely.

With Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence expected to enter the draft in 2021, it's difficult to envision a return propelling him to the very top of Round 1, even under ideal circumstances. Conventional thinking suggests he'll be announcing his entry into the NFL on Monday.

Alabama Not Getting Top-15 Buzz

If Tua declares for the draft, he's unlikely to wait long on draft night to hear his name called. The same may not be true for other top Alabama prospects, however. According to head coach Nick Saban, Tagovailoa was the only player given a top-15 grade by a survey of multiple NFL teams.

"We only had one guy that has that high of a grade [Tua Tagovailoa], and he's not going to play in the game because he's injured," Saban said ahead of Wednesday's Vrbo Citrus Bowl, per Mike Rodak of AL.com.

There is, of course, the possibility that Saban wasn't being completely honest, in an effort to justify players risking their NFL careers. It's difficult to envision Alabama receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III both falling to the back half of Round 1, Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. should be a strong candidate to go in the first 15 as well.

However, this could also be a testament to just how deep this draft class is at positions like wide receiver and tackle. If, say, the Miami Dolphins don't grab Jeudy at No. 5, they might still be able to net a prospect like Laviska Shenault Jr. at the bottom of the round.

Wide receiver is a particular position where teams shouldn't feel the need to reach this year.

Leatherwood Set to Return

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

While there are multiple offensive line prospects likely to end up in Round 1, the draft pool got just a little bit more shallow. Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood announced on Thursday that he'll be returning for his senior season.

"Things have not always gone the way I envisioned, and because of that, I don't want it to end now," Leatherwood said in a statement.

Leatherwood likely hopes things can end with a national championship in 2021.

Having started at both guard and left tackle at Alabama, Leatherwood was expected to be one of the most versatile line prospects available.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller had Leatherwood ranked as his No. 5 tackle prospect in his December big board.