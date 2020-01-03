NFL Playoffs 2020: Schedule and Predictions for Wild Card Weekend

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL's second season has arrived.

After 17 weeks of separating football's haves and have-nots, the margin of error has now been eliminated. It's win-or-go-home from now until the next champion is crowned at Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Of course, there's plenty to be decided between now and then, starting with the upcoming Wild Card Weekend. So, we're peering into our trusty crystal ball with predictions for the four-game slate and a deeper dive into Saturday's AFC collisions.

Schedule, Predictions for Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 4



Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET | Prediction: Texans 28, Bills 23

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET | Prediction: Patriots 20, Titans 17

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET | Prediction: Saints 30, Vikings 20

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET | Prediction: Seahawks 31, Eagles 23

Bills at Texans

On paper, the Texans loom as at least a shadow contender for the crown.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson tied for eighth with 26 touchdown passes. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins landed third with 104 receptions, which he converted into 1,165 yards and seven scores. Running back Carlos Hyde held the 13th spot with 1,070 rushing yards. And the defense, while inconsistent, will receive a big lift with the return of standout defensive end J.J. Watt.

Watt hasn't suited up since Week 8, after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. He'll have his snaps monitored in the contest, but even in a part-time role, the pass-rusher can be a disruptive force.

"Well, he's a pretty good pass-rusher, so I would like to get some pass-rushing reps out of him," defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said. "So, you're looking at third down, two minute and then we'll see after that."

Whenever Watt takes the field, the Bills must account for his presence. A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2014 and 2015), he generated 4.0 sacks and 21 quarterback hits in his abbreviated work this season.

Buffalo's defense is stout enough to keep this contest close. It surrendered the third-fewest yards against and second-fewest points allowed per game this season. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips paced the unit with 9.5 sacks, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds recorded a team-high 115 tackles and cornerback Tre'Davious White recorded six of Buffalo's 14 interceptions.

But this game probably hinges on quarterback play, and that's where Houston might have the biggest edge. While Josh Allen adds obvious value as a rusher (510 yards, nine touchdowns), he remains one of the game's most erratic passers. His 58.8 completion percentage ranked dead last among qualified passers, despite it being a six-point improvement from his rookie campaign.

When the quarterback finds his mark, he has some electric playmakers around him. Rookie Devin Singletary can spark both the rushing and receiving games, while burner John Brown is always a threat to go the distance (six touchdowns, 17 catches of 20-plus yards).

Still, if this contest comes down to which passer makes more plays—as many modern NFL games do—it's hard not to like the Texans' chances of surviving and advancing.

Titans at Patriots

There are home-field advantages, and then there's the edge New England holds over Tennessee.

As ESPN's Kevin Seifert detailed, history isn't high on the Titans' chances of escaping a trip to Foxborough:

"The Titans franchise hasn't won at New England since 1993, when the team was known as the Houston Oilers. Since then, the Oilers/Titans are 0-6 in the state of Massachusetts, including the playoffs. The Patriots are 19-3 all time in the postseason at Gillette Stadium. And at the very least, this year's Titans team is untested against good teams on the road. It played only one road opponent that finished the season with a winning record: the Houston Texans, who rested many of their key players on Sunday in the Titans' 35-14 victory."

Granted, some will point out that these Titans aren't the ones who have struggled in New England.

These Titans have the rushing champion in Derrick Henry, who needed only 15 games to tally 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns. These Titans have a dynamic young pass-catcher in rookie A.J. Brown, who topped the 1,000-yard mark while compiling a whopping 20.2 yards per reception.

And Tennessee caught fire when giving the reins to quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who went 7-3 after taking over for Marcus Mariota.

Some will also point out that the current Patriots aren't the typical world-beaters we've come to expect from Bill Belichick-led teams.

Tom Brady had his lowest completion percentage since 2013 (60.8) and his fewest touchdown passes in over a decade (24). There wasn't a 1,000-yard rusher on the roster (Sony Michel came closest with 912). No one replaced the retired Rob Gronkowski, and the receiving core was so inconsistent beyond Julian Edelman that running back James White was the only other Patriot with 400-plus receiving yards.

But this is still Brady and Belichick at home in the postseason, which is always a tricky matchup for anyone. And this defense is as good as it gets, ranking first in both yards and points allowed per game.

New England's flaws seem serious enough to prevent another championship run, but the Pats have what they need to survive their playoff opener.