LSU's Joe Burrow: 'Kind of Sad' to See OSU Lose to Clemson in CFP Semifinals

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 2, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner will have to find a new way to end his storybook season.

LSU's Joe Burrow seemed destined to run into his former school in the national championship game when the bracket came out. Now that Ohio State was sent home at the hands of Clemson, the former Buckeye will have to avenge his previous team instead of taking them on himself, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors:

Burrow transferred from Ohio State to LSU in May of 2018 and went onto dominate college football as the Tigers starter in 2019, leading them to a 63-28 victory over Oklahoma in the semifinals while Ohio State fell to Clemson 29-23

LSU and Clemson will battle for the CFP National Championship on Monday, January 13.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Joe Burrow: 'We're excited' to play for national title

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Joe Burrow: 'We're excited' to play for national title

    WWL
    via WWL

    LSU's Joe Burrow, Grant Delpit Talk National Championship, Improvement on Defense

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    LSU's Joe Burrow, Grant Delpit Talk National Championship, Improvement on Defense

    Maven
    via Maven

    Joe Burrow record tracker: See where LSU QB stands against major FBS, program marks

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Joe Burrow record tracker: See where LSU QB stands against major FBS, program marks

    Jeff Nowak
    via The Advocate

    Joe Burrow on pace to topple these major FBS records in LSU-Clemson CFP title game

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Joe Burrow on pace to topple these major FBS records in LSU-Clemson CFP title game

    Jeff Nowak
    via The Advocate