LSU's Joe Burrow: 'Kind of Sad' to See OSU Lose to Clemson in CFP Semifinals

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner will have to find a new way to end his storybook season.

LSU's Joe Burrow seemed destined to run into his former school in the national championship game when the bracket came out. Now that Ohio State was sent home at the hands of Clemson, the former Buckeye will have to avenge his previous team instead of taking them on himself, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors:

Burrow transferred from Ohio State to LSU in May of 2018 and went onto dominate college football as the Tigers starter in 2019, leading them to a 63-28 victory over Oklahoma in the semifinals while Ohio State fell to Clemson 29-23.

LSU and Clemson will battle for the CFP National Championship on Monday, January 13.

