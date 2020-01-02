Yankees' Domingo German Suspended 81 Games for Violating DV Policy

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Major League Baseball suspended New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German for 81 games for a violation of the league's domestic violence policy (h/t CNN's Jill Martin).

The suspension is retroactive to Sept. 19, when MLB placed German on administrative leave. As a result, he will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 regular season. He won't appeal the suspension.

Along with his suspension, MLB confirmed German will make a donation to a local non-profit and complete a treatment program. Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement about the decision:

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Domingo German violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. German violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

The Yankees also released a statement, saying they "remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo German."

The New York Times' Bob Klapisch reported German allegedly slapped his girlfriend during an argument and that an official from the commissioner's office was a witness. Andy Martino of SNY reported the eyewitness didn't work for MLB, and NJ.com's Brendan Kuty confirmed New York police didn't receive a formal complaint tied to the allegations.

German made 27 appearances for the Yankees in 2019, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 143 innings. He was absent for New York's postseason run while remaining on administrative leave.

Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser noted his suspension is the fourth-longest issued under MLB's domestic violence policy and the longest without criminal charges being filed.