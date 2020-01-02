World Junior Hockey Championship 2020 Results: Canada Advance; US Eliminated

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The United States was eliminated from the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championships with a 1-0 loss to Finland during the quarterfinal round Thursday in the Czech Republic.

Canada, Russia and Sweden will join Finland in the semifinals. Only once since 2006 has the medal podium in the annual U20 tournament featured a team from outside the select group that includes those four teams and the U.S. (Slovakia won bronze in 2015).

Here are the final scores from Thursday's games, a look at the semifinal matchups and a recap of the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal Results

(6) Russia 3, (3) Switzerland 1

(2) Canada 6, (8) Slovakia 1

(5) Finland 1, (4) United States 0

(1) Sweden 5, (7) Czech Republic 0

Semifinal Schedule

(1) Sweden vs. (6) Russia

(2) Canada vs. (5) Finland

Games will take place Saturday. Times TBA.

Russia 3, Switzerland 1

All four of the game's goals were scored in the second period, including a pair of power-play tallies by Columbus Blue Jackets forward prospect Dmitri Voronkov, as Russia bounced back from an up-and-down showing in pool play to keep its gold-medal chances alive.

Alexander Khovanov (Minnesota Wild) scored the other goal for the Russians. Grigori Denisenko (Florida Panthers) added a pair of assists.

Yaroslav Askarov, one of the top goalie prospects in the 2020 NHL draft, made 14 saves to pick up the win.

Gaetan Jobin was the only Swiss player to find the net.

Canada 6, Slovakia 1

Canada looked every bit like the tournament favorite in the rout of Slovakia.

Barrett Hayton (Arizona Coyotes) scored the first of his two goals in the opening period to give the Canadians a lead, and they exploded for four goals in the second to put the game out of reach.

Alexis Lafreniere, the projected No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 draft, was among the players to score in the second. The others were Connor McMichael (Washington Capitals), Jacob Bernard-Docker (Ottawa Senators) and Liam Foudy (Blue Jackets).

Oliver Okuliar got Slovakia on the scoreboard in the third.

Finland 1, United States 0

Joonas Oden, who was born in the U.S., broke a scoreless deadlock just over four minutes into the third period, and that held up as the game-winning goal for Finland.

The United States failed to get any of its 30 shots past Finnish netminder Justus Annunen (Colorado Avalanche) after averaging over four goals per game during the group stage.

Spencer Knight (Panthers) made 29 saves to keep the Americans within striking distance until the final buzzer, but a last-ditch opportunity on the power play in the game's final minute came up empty.

Sweden 5, Czech Republic 0

Nils Hoglander (Vancouver Canucks) scored twice to pace top-seeded Sweden to its fourth straight lopsided win.

The Swedes, who outscored their group opponents 20-8, also received goals from Hugo Gustafsson, David Gustafsson (Winnipeg Jets) and Victor Soderstrom (Coyotes).

Hugo Alnefelt (Tampa Bay Lightning) racked up 19 saves for the shutout win.