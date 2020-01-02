Report: Kings' Dewayne Dedmon Fined $50,000 by NBA for Publicly Requesting Trade

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Dewayne Dedmon #13 of the Sacramento Kings shoots a three-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 27, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

Making a public trade request has cost Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 after being fined by the NBA, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. 

The Sacramento Kings center made his thoughts known earlier this week after falling out of the rotation.

"I would like to be traded," Dedmon said Monday, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. "I haven't been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated."

The frustration is understandable for the 30-year-old after he signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kings in the offseason. 

Dedmon had bounced around the league in his first few seasons, but he established himself as a reliable frontcourt option the past two years with the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game during this stretch, starting 98 of 126 games and averaging 25 minutes per game.

He hasn't seen the same level of action this year, averaging 13.6 minutes per game in 23 appearances (four starts). He's only played in two of the team's last 13 games for a total of seven minutes.

Sacramento didn't even put him in during the 18-point blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, making him the only active player not to see the floor.

Dedmon is clearly hoping for a better opportunity elsewhere, but the NBA has tried to prevent public trade demands of this nature.

Anthony Davis was also fined $50,000 for his trade demand last season.

Related

    Make Your All-Star Vote Now 🗳

    Don't like the results from first fan returns? Tap to vote for your squad ⬇️

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Make Your All-Star Vote Now 🗳

    Nba
    via Nba

    NBA All-Star Voting Update ⭐

    Giannis and Luka are the leading vote-getters. Here are first fan returns

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA All-Star Voting Update ⭐

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Butler Ends Sneaker Deal with Jordan

    Heat star and Jordan Brand agree to mutually part ways

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Butler Ends Sneaker Deal with Jordan

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Buying or Selling NBA's Biggest Breakout Players

    Can these players sustain their strong starts?

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Buying or Selling NBA's Biggest Breakout Players

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report