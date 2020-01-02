Report: Kings' Dewayne Dedmon Fined $50,000 by NBA for Publicly Requesting Trade

David Dow/Getty Images

Making a public trade request has cost Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 after being fined by the NBA, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The Sacramento Kings center made his thoughts known earlier this week after falling out of the rotation.

"I would like to be traded," Dedmon said Monday, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. "I haven't been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated."

The frustration is understandable for the 30-year-old after he signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kings in the offseason.

Dedmon had bounced around the league in his first few seasons, but he established himself as a reliable frontcourt option the past two years with the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game during this stretch, starting 98 of 126 games and averaging 25 minutes per game.

He hasn't seen the same level of action this year, averaging 13.6 minutes per game in 23 appearances (four starts). He's only played in two of the team's last 13 games for a total of seven minutes.

Sacramento didn't even put him in during the 18-point blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, making him the only active player not to see the floor.

Dedmon is clearly hoping for a better opportunity elsewhere, but the NBA has tried to prevent public trade demands of this nature.

Anthony Davis was also fined $50,000 for his trade demand last season.