Seahawks vs. Eagles: Odds, Stat Predictions for 2020 NFC Wild-Card Game

In the six weeks since the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks last met, their offensive depth charts have undergone overhauls.

Seattle has dealt with injuries to multiple running backs and tight ends, but Russell Wilson and his crop of wide receivers remain constant figures in the offense.

Philadelphia has experienced setbacks at every offensive position, except for quarterback, and Carson Wentz is preparing for the wild-card round with a handful of players that began the 2019 season on the practice squad.

The Eagles opened as a small favorite, but the line has shifted in favor of the Seahawks in the last few days.

Odds

Via Caesars.

Spread: Seattle (-1.5)

Over/Under: 45.5

Money Line: Seattle (-130; bet $130 to win $100); Philadelphia (+110; bet $100 to win $110)

Stat Predictions

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle

Prediction: 23-of-38, 245 yards, 2 TD

Wilson enters Sunday with a significant advantage in playoff experience over Wentz.

The 31-year-old boasts an 8-5 postseason record and has turned in solid performances in his last few January road games, while Wentz will make his first playoff appearance.

Last postseason, Wilson totaled 233 passing yards and a touchdown in a two-point defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

In the two playoff road matchups prior to that, he racked up 591 passing yards and five aerial scores.

The Seattle quarterback enters with five passing touchdowns in his last three regular-season games, and he avoided an interception in all of them.

That is significant because Wilson had a four-game turnover streak from Weeks 10-13, a run that included a pick and a fumble lost against the Eagles.

Wilson should be Seattle's top offensive threat due to the depleted running back depth chart that now features Travis Homer and Marshawn Lynch.

Since Philadelphia has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, Wilson may be forced to throw the ball more than usual.

He has attempted over 30 passes twice in the postseason, but if his run game is ineffective, Wilson may be tasked with picking out Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf and Co. more often to win the contest.

Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia

Prediction: 26-of-42, 310 yards, 3 TD

Wentz put the Eagles on his back to clinch the NFC East title.

In the last four games, the 27-year-old has 1,199 passing yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has also gone through an increase in pass attempts, with 43.25 during his team's four-game winning streak.

Philadelphia may have even more reliance on Wentz Sunday if running back Miles Sanders is not at 100 percent.

Sanders missed Thursday's practice while he recovers from an ankle injury, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.

If he plays and is not fully healthy, the Eagles may have to limit his load and call on Boston Scott to handle the bulk of the positional responsibilities.

Scott has a pair of 50-yard rushing performances, but he needed 19 carries to gain 54 yards in the Week 17 win over the New York Giants.

Expect the high volume of Wentz's throws to go to running backs and tight ends, with Dallas Goedert likely the top target.

In Week 17, 15 of Wentz's 23 completions were to Scott, Goedert, Sanders and Josh Perkins, who is listed as a tight end but has lined up on occasion at wide receiver.

Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, the Eagles quarterback completed 24 pass attempts to those two positional groups.

While he should pick out wide receivers Greg Ward and Robert Davis on occasion, the majority of Wentz's production will come on passing plays to the available running backs and tight ends.

