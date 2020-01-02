Arsenal Defender Calum Chambers out for '6 to 9 Months' with Ruptured ACL Injury

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 2, 2020

Arsenal's English defender Calum Chambers (C) is helped off the pitch with an injury during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 29, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Arsenal announced on Thursday that defender Calum Chambers has been ruled out for "six to nine months" with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. 

The defender picked up the injury in Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Sunday and has now undergone surgery which will rule him out of the rest of the 2019-20 season:

"Calum has had successful surgery in London on Thursday morning. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months. Everyone at the club will be supporting Calum to ensure he is back on the pitch as soon as possible."

The injury is a blow to the Gunners as Chambers has been in good form for the club this season and had been one of the club's strongest performers in a disappointing campaign:

Arsenal also confirmed Chambers will be joined on the sidelines by left-back Kieran Tierney. The Scot is out for three months after undergoing surgery on a dislocated right shoulder.

The injuries mean Arsenal are short of options in defence and could look to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Manager Mikel Arteta told reporters on Thursday that Chambers' injury may impact their transfer plans, but he does not seem to be expecting a busy window, per James Olley at the Evening Standard:

RB Leipzig's 21-year-old defender Dayot Upamecano is a target for Arsenal and could replace Chambers, according to John Cross at the Mirror.

The Gunners are also considering recalling William Saliba from a loan spell with Saint-Etienne, per Liam Prenderville at the Mirror. Arsenal signed Saliba in the summer from the Ligue 1 side but agreed to loan him back for 2019-20.

