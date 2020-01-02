Rio Ferdinand Praises Mikel Arteta for Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Improvement

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said it's been a long time since he saw Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil enjoy his football as much as he appears to be at the moment.

The Gunners picked up their first win under the guidance of new manager Mikel Arteta on Wednesday, with Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos on the scoresheet in a 2-0 success over Manchester United. The win was enough to lift the team into the top half of the Premier League table.

Ozil was at the heart of Arsenal's swift attacking play and offered a reminder of what he is capable of, having fallen out of the team earlier in the campaign. Speaking to BT Sport, Ferdinand said he thinks the German is relishing being out on the field again thanks to Arteta (h/t Josh Thomas of Goal):

"It's freshened the place up, it went maybe stale under the previous manager, they maybe lacked belief in the manager's tactics and his methods.

"We've both been there under different managers where you think, 'I don't believe in what this guy's doing' and that takes an edge off a performance subconsciously.

"The pictures we saw there when the whistle went with Arteta going on to the pitch—I've not seen Ozil smile like that for about 18 months. That tells you a story, he's enjoying going to training, he's enjoying playing. This kid here [Pepe], today he looked like a new player. That comes from confidence with the new manager."

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's clash on Wednesday:

The season has been one to forget for Arsenal, with former manager Unai Emery struggling before his sacking in November. Arteta took the job just before Christmas, although it's clear there's a lot of work to be done at the Emirates Stadium.

Although the team only took one point from Arteta's first two games in charge, there have been some positive signs. Against United, they stepped up a level against a dangerous side.

James McNicholas of The Athletic commented on the spirit that was apparent among the players and fans following the win:

Ozil epitomised that. Not only did he operate with his usual elegance on the ball, but the 31-year-old also worked hard to win it back, as Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph observed:

Arteta will be relieved to have got off the mark and will be pleased with the manner in which key players appear to be reacting to his methods.

Getting senior figures on board early in his tenure was always going to be crucial to him enjoying a strong start as boss. If Arteta can keep Ozil working hard and weaving his magic on a consistent basis, he is capable of having a hugely positive impact in the second half of the season.