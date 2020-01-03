FA Cup 2020: 3rd-Round TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 2019-20 FA Cup resumes on Saturday as the Premier League and Championship teams enter in the third round.

Port Vale face the unenviable task of taking on holders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, while Chelsea host Nottingham Forest in a repeat of last year's third-round clash.

Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Wigan Athletic are among those looking to cause an upset as they take on Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Leicester City, respectively.

There are also some all-Premier League ties on offer, including Manchester United's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Here's the complete schedule, including viewing information and score predictions for each fixture:

Saturday, January 4

Rochdale vs. Newcastle United, 12:31 p.m. GMT/7:31 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (2-1)

Bristol City vs. Shrewsbury Town, 12:31 p.m. GMT/7:31 a.m. ET (1-2)

Millwall vs. Newport County, 12:31 p.m. GMT/7:31 a.m. ET (3-0)

Rotherham United vs. Hull City, 12:31 p.m. GMT/7:31 a.m. ET (0-1)

Burnley vs. Peterborough United, 12:31 p.m. GMT/7:31 a.m. ET (2-2)

Birmingham City vs. Blackburn Rovers, 12:31 p.m. GMT/7:31 a.m. ET (2-0)

Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 3:01 p.m. GMT/10:01 a.m. ET (1-3)

Cardiff City vs. Carlisle United, 3:01 p.m. GMT/10:01 a.m. ET (2-1)

Oxford United vs. Hartlepool United, 3:01 p.m. GMT/10:01 a.m. ET (2-0)

Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town, 3:01 p.m. GMT/10:01 a.m. ET (3-1)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 3:01 p.m. GMT/10:01 a.m. ET (1-0)

Reading vs. Blackpool, 3:01 p.m. GMT/10:01 a.m. ET (2-1)

Watford vs. Tranmere Rovers, 3:01 p.m. GMT/10:01 a.m. ET (1-0)

Preston North End vs. Norwich City, 3:01 p.m. GMT/10:01 a.m. ET (0-3)

Brentford vs. Stoke City, 3:01 p.m. GMT/10:01 a.m. ET (2-2)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United, 5:31 p.m. GMT/12:31 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (2-1)

Leicester City vs. Wigan Athletic, 5:31 p.m. GMT/12:31 p.m. ET (3-0)

Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 5:31 p.m. GMT/12:31 p.m. ET (2-0)

Manchester City vs. Port Vale, 5:31 p.m. GMT/12:31 p.m. ET (4-1)

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 5:31 p.m. GMT/12:31 p.m. ET (1-1)

Sunday, January 5

Queens Park Rangers vs. Swansea City, 2:01 p.m. GMT/9:01 a.m. ET (1-1)



Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:01 p.m. GMT/9:01 a.m. ET (2-1)

Charlton Athletic vs. West Bromwich Albion, 2:01 p.m. GMT/9:01 a.m. ET (1-2)

Sheffield United vs. Fylde, 2:01 p.m. GMT/9:01 a.m. ET (2-0)

Bristol Rovers vs. Coventry City, 2:01 p.m. GMT/9:01 a.m. ET (0-1)

Crewe Alexandra vs. Barnsley, 2:01 p.m. GMT/9:01 a.m. ET (2-2)

Middlesbrough vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 2:01 p.m. GMT/9:01 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (1-3)

Crystal Palace vs. Derby County, 2:01 p.m. GMT/9:01 a.m. ET (2-2)

Burton Albion vs. Northampton Town, 2:01 p.m. GMT/9:01 a.m. ET (0-2)

Liverpool vs. Everton, 4:01 p.m. GMT/11:01 a.m. ET, BBC One (2-0)

Gillingham vs. West Ham United, 6:16 p.m. GMT/1:16 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (1-3)

Monday, January 6

Arsenal vs. Leeds United, 7:56 p.m. GMT/2:56 p.m. ET, BBC One (3-1)

In the UK, matches broadcast on BT Sport can be streamed with the BT Sport app, while matches on the BBC can be streamed via BBC iPlayer. Viewers in the United States can watch every game via ESPN+.

Selected Match Odds

Rochdale (19-4), Draw (31-10), Newcastle (4-6)

Brighton (4-5), Draw (23-8), Sheffield Wednesday (7-2)

Fulham (6-5), Draw (14-5), Aston Villa (11-5)

Southampton (1-2), Draw (15-4), Huddersfield (13-2)

Leicester (1-6), Draw (81-10), Wigan (20-1)

Man City (1-16), Draw (20-1), Port Vale (45-1)

Wolves (24-17), Draw (33-13), Man United (21-10)

Chelsea (2-11), Draw (8-1), Nottingham Forest (20-1)

Middlesbrough (5-1), Draw (33-10), Tottenham (8-13)

Liverpool (4-6), Draw (10-3), Everton (41-10)

Arsenal (4-6), Draw (16-5), Leeds (4-1)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Arsenal vs. Leeds

Arsenal have drawn Leeds at this stage in the FA Cup twice in recent memory, in 2011 and 2012.

The Elland Road side earned a replay with a draw at the Emirates Stadium the first time—which they lost 3-1—while the Gunners ran out 1-0 winners on the second occasion.

The Premier League side come into Monday's game on the back of a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday, their first victory under new head coach Mikel Arteta.

That win came courtesy of a superb first-half performance in which Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos provided the goals.

Arteta had breathed new life into many of the players, including Mesut Ozil, per the Telegraph's Sam Dean:

The Athletic's James McNicholas was delighted to see the positivity between the players and the manager at full-time:

Taking on the Championship leaders won't be easy. Marcelo Bielsa's side have lost just four of their 26 matches this season, conceding just 21 goals in the process.

However, they've also won just one of their last five, and with Arsenal riding high off that first win for Arteta, they'll likely come out on top here.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Chelsea played Forest in the third round of the FA Cup last year, winning 2-0 thanks to a brace from Alvaro Morata.

They also met the Championship side in the Carabao Cup in 2017, where they eased to a 5-1 victory.

Forest come into the match fourth in the Championship, having won their last three games in a row.

Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, have been inconsistent of late, as Goal's Nizaar Kinsella noted:

Since the November international break, the Blues have won four matches, lost five and drawn twice.

They'll be particularly keen to get back to winning ways at Stamford Bridge after defeats to Bournemouth and Southampton in their last two home matches.

The Blues are still the favourites to come out on top in this clash, but Forest's recent momentum and consistency could cause them some problems.