NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Wild-Card Odds, Picks and Matchup Scenarios

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

This weekend has the potential for some competitive NFL playoff matchups.

That's to be expected, as eight of the 12 teams that reached the postseason will be in action in the Wild Card Round and begin the road to Super Bowl LIV. But four of those teams will see their season come to an end either Saturday or Sunday.

After this weekend, the lowest remaining seed in the AFC will face the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, while the other wild-card winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFC, the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers will face the lowest remaining seed, and the Green Bay Packers will play the other wild-card victor.

Wild Card Weekend

Game: No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans

Date and Time: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Odds (via Caesars): Houston -3

Prediction: Buffalo 21, Houston 14

Game: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots

Date and Time: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): New England -5

Prediction: New England 31, Tennessee 13

Game: No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints

Date and Time: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): New Orleans -7.5

Prediction: New Orleans 34, Minnesota 20

Game: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds (via Caesars): Seattle -1.5

Prediction: Seattle 24, Philadelphia 17

Can Bills End Franchise's Playoff Losing Streak?

David Dermer/Associated Press

The strength of the Bills is their defense, which was ranked No. 3 in the NFL during the regular season. They're going to make it tough on the Texans, who have playmakers such as quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and they should be up for the challenge.

On the other side, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is preparing for his first career playoff game. And after an up-and-down regular season, he's focused on one thing—leading the Bills to their first postseason win since 1995.

"I don't have to be the best quarterback out there," he said, according to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. "I've got to be the best quarterback for this team and help us win a football game, regardless of the circumstances that may go on during the game. I've got to be able to lead this team and find a way."

One thing working in Buffalo's favor? Every member of its active roster was on the practice field on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia, which included cornerback Levi Wallace, who suffered an ankle injury in the Bills' regular-season finale versus the Jets.

If Buffalo's defense performs as it has all season and Allen makes some big plays on offense, there's a strong chance the Bills will go on the road and knock off the AFC South champion Texans.

Patriots Look to Bounce Back in Rare Wild Card Weekend Showing

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The road to the Super Bowl will require an extra win for the Patriots this season.

From 2010-18, New England made the playoffs and received a first-round bye each year. And during that span, the Pats won three Super Bowl championships, all coming in the previous five seasons. But this year, they're the No. 3 seed in the AFC after losing to the Dolphins at home in Week 17.

Now, the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick will be taking on a familiar face in the AFC Wild Card Round. Former New England linebacker Mike Vrabel will be returning to Foxborough, Mass., for the first time as Tennessee's head coach. Last season, he led the Titans to a 34-10 win over the Pats in Tennessee.

Belichick doesn't have the best record against opposing head coaches who he has ties to. He is 14-13 as a head coach when facing a former assistant or player, according to CBS Sports Research. Vrabel played under the 67-year-old with the Pats from 2001-08.

Although the Patriots are playing earlier in the playoffs than usual, don't expect an early exit. Their No. 1-ranked defense and veteran quarterback Tom Brady should lead them to victory.

Saints, Seahawks Aim to Avoid Upsets in NFC Bracket

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Saints and Seahawks both had a chance to end up as the No. 1 seed in the NFC entering Week 17. Instead, both teams are playing wild-card matchups this weekend, which they hope will be the start of deep postseason runs.

New Orleans has the best record of any of the eight teams in action this weekend, after going 13-3 during the regular season. The Saints are having a strong season, led by their high-powered offense. While the Vikings also have a lot of playmakers on offense, it's going to be hard for them to keep up with the Saints in New Orleans.

Seattle went 11-5 during the regular season, and if it had finished the year better—it lost three of its last four games—it likely wouldn't be playing on Wild Card Weekend. And not only are the Seahawks playing this week, but they must also go on the road to face the Eagles in Philadelphia. However, Seattle was just in Philadelphia in Week 12 and won, so it should do the same this time.

The Saints and Seahawks were two of the better teams in the NFL this season, and they should give the Packers and 49ers competitive games in the divisional round. Those likely matchups—San Francisco vs. Seattle and Green Bay vs. New Orleans—have the potential to be two of the best this postseason.