Magic's Jonathan Isaac Stretched Off vs. Wizards After Suffering Knee Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was stretchered off the floor after suffering a left knee injury early in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The Magic announced that Isaac suffered a hyperextended left knee and will have an MRI on Thursday.

Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel described the play in which the injury occurred.

Isaac, 22, entered Wednesday averaging career highs of 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.

He also began the Wizards game ranked sixth in defensive real plus-minus among 98 qualified power forwards, per ESPN.com.

John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com provided more insight into Isaac's defensive dominance this year.

Isaac's improvement hasn't gone unnoticed around the league, with Candace Buckner of the Washington Post quoting head coach Scott Brooks on the topic.

"You see the work that he's putting in is paying off," Brooks said pregame.



Isaac had even shown better play in recent days, amassing at least 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals in three of his last four games. He started the Wizards game well, too, thanks to an early bucket, rebound and steal in just two minutes before exiting.

Amile Jefferson is a candidate to help fill Isaac's minutes until he returns. The second-year pro has played just 27 minutes this season, scoring six points on 3-of-5 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds. He replaced Isaac in the lineup Wednesday.

Al-Farouq Aminu replaced an injured Isaac for two games in November, but he is out with a torn meniscus.