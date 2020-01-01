Manchester United's Paul Pogba Out for 'A Few Weeks' with Ankle Injury

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Wednesday that midfielder Paul Pogba is out for "a few weeks" with an ankle injury:

The France midfielder has already missed over two months of the season with an ankle problem but returned to action in Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Watford on December 22.

Pogba also featured in the Red Devils' 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day but missed the win over Burnley and now faces more time on the sidelines.

