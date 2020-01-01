Manchester United's Paul Pogba Out for 'A Few Weeks' with Ankle Injury

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 1, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the head coach / manager of Manchester United speaks to Paul Pogba of Manchester United before the penalty shoot out during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Rochdale AFC at Old Trafford on September 25, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Wednesday that midfielder Paul Pogba is out for "a few weeks" with an ankle injury:

The France midfielder has already missed over two months of the season with an ankle problem but returned to action in Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Watford on December 22.

Pogba also featured in the Red Devils' 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day but missed the win over Burnley and now faces more time on the sidelines.

   

