Frank Lampard Dismisses Olivier Giroud for Wilfried Zaha Transfer Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has said he won't swap striker Olivier Giroud for Wilfried Zaha, despite rumours linking the Crystal Palace winger with a move to Chelsea during the January transfer window.

A report from The Times (h/t Metro) detailed how the Blues have been preparing an offer for Zaha, who is valued at £80 million by Palace. The bid would include France international Giroud.

However, Lampard poured cold water on the idea when speaking after Chelsea drew 1-1 away to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Lampard doesn't like the idea, but Giroud joining the Eagles with Zaha going the other way is something former Palace winger John Salako would endorse.

Earlier this month, Salako told Love Sport Radio (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "They could do a great little swap, though. Palace have got their eyes on Giroud, and that would be fantastic—Giroud plus money!"

Palace's need for a target man of Giroud's quality is obvious. The 33-year-old would represent a major upgrade over Christian Benteke, thanks to his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play with deft touches.

Giroud can also be prolific leading the line, something Palace haven't had this season despite the best efforts of Jordan Ayew:

Even though Ayew has five league goals to his credit, Eagles chief Roy Hodgson will know his team needs more firepower through the middle. Yet Hodgson will also know the value of Zaha's pace, trickery and flair from wide areas.

The 72-year-old recently reaffirmed Palace's desire not lose their star man during the winter window, per MailOnlines Alec Fenn: "We aren't trying to sell Wilfried Zaha. We want to keep Wilfried Zaha. What assurances can people give? I know no-one (at the club) is anxious to sell Wilfried Zaha."

However, Hodgson also said the club's board would need to take any bids for a player with three goals and an assist to his credit this season "seriously"

Chelsea's need to make a bid of this type remains open to debate. Lampard has no shortage of talented wide players at his disposal, including Willian, Christian Pulisic and gifted 19-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi.

While Lampard doesn't have a pressing need for Zaha, he could still use Giroud's experience and quality through the middle. The former Arsenal man has been relegated to a mere onlooker this season, making just two starts and three substitute appearances in the league.

Meanwhile, Lampard has entrusted Tammy Abraham to be the focal point in attack, a responsibility the 22-year-old has embraced:

Michy Batshuayi has been Abraham's most frequently used deputy, but Giroud can still add a lot to Chelsea's season. He was the top scorer in helping the Blues win last season's UEFA Europa League, while his experience as a four-time FA Cup winner could prove invaluable once Chelsea begin the competition against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.