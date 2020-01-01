Jurgen Klopp Does Not Expect Liverpool to Be Busy in the January Transfer Window

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday that he does not expect his side to be busy during the January transfer window.

The Reds boss told reporters the Premier League leaders are unlikely to add to their squad midway through the campaign.

"I think we have every year the same situation: 'Would you want to buy a centre-half?' I would say yes. In two weeks? No—because then they are all back. It's like this, it's just always tricky. So, no, we will probably not be too busy in the transfer window. We will see what happens, but it's not likely."

Liverpool have already signed Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg. The Japan international has completed his move to Merseyside, but Klopp has said he will need time to adapt:

Minamino is not eligible to play in Liverpool's next Premier League game against Sheffield United on Thursday, but he could make his debut against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday:

Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League and do not appear in need of reinforcements, but they have still been linked with players this season.

The Reds are keen on adding Lille's 20-year-old striker Victor Osimhen to the ranks, according to Neil Fissler at the Daily Express.

Klopp's side are also one of several teams linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho, although Chelsea have emerged as front-runners, according to James Ducker at the Telegraph.

The Liverpool boss hinted at the start of December his club could make signings in January:

One player who could depart Liverpool in 2020 is midfielder Adam Lallana. The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has made just three Premier League starts so far this season.

Klopp was asked about Lallana's situation on Wednesday but gave little away about his future:

Liverpool's 19-year-old striker Rhian Brewster is another player who could depart. The teenager is wanted by Championship side Swansea City and is interested in moving on loan, according to Gareth Vincent at BBC Sport Wales.