2019-20 NFL MVP: Winner Prediction and Complete Odds for Top Candidates

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are 14-2 and have won a franchise-record 12 consecutive games. Heading into the NFL playoffs, they're the clear favorite to win Super Bowl LIV.

But even if the Ravens don't end up claiming the Lombardi Trophy, their top player is likely to take home some hardware before the season is over.

After an incredible regular season, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is the clear favorite to win this year's NFL MVP Award. The dual-threat superstar was the main reason for the Ravens' offensive success this season, and he'll likely play a big role in leading them through the postseason if they make a deep run.

In only his second NFL season, Jackson has emerged as one of the most exciting and entertaining players to watch.

With the regular season complete, here's an updated look at the top candidates to win NFL MVP.

NFL MVP Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson -20000 (bet $20,000 to win $100)

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes +4000 (bet $100 to win $4,000)

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson +4000

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson +10000

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins +10000

While all of the quarterbacks on this list had strong seasons, Jackson is the obvious front-runner for the MVP award.

Some critics thought Jackson might not have the arm to have success in the NFL and would have to rely too much on his legs. But he's continuing to prove those doubters wrong as he passed for 3,127 yards, an NFL-high 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 15 games this season. (Jackson sat out Week 17 as Baltimore had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC.)

Plus, Jackson still made plays with his legs, too. He rushed for 1,206 yards, the single-season record for a quarterback, and seven touchdowns. Jackson helped the Ravens set the NFL single-season mark for total rushing yards, as they amassed 3,296 yards on the ground. The previous record of 3,165 was set by the Patriots in 1978.

But it's clear that Jackson is prouder of his passing accomplishments. His 36 touchdowns through the air were a Ravens franchise record, surpassing the previous mark of 33 set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996.

"Throwing them, not running them. You know, 'Mr. Running Back.' To all the people that said that," Jackson said, according to Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com. "My guys do a great job catching the passes. Just got to keep it going. I'm happy with the record or whatever, but we have bigger fish to fry."

Along the way, Jackson has continued to impress his coaches and teammates.

"It's a special thing to be able to witness L.J. accomplish special things," Baltimore running back Mark Ingram said earlier this season, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

It's also remarkable that Jackson played this well in only his first full season as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Last year, he started only seven games as veteran Joe Flacco opened the season as the Ravens' starting quarterback.

Mahomes and Wilson also had strong seasons leading their respective teams, which is why they're tied for the second-best odds to win NFL MVP behind Jackson.

Mahomes, who won the award last season, passed for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games. He led the Chiefs to the AFC West title and the No. 2 seed in the conference as they finished the regular season at 12-4.

Wilson passed for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games. He led the Seahawks to an 11-5 record, which earned them the top wild-card berth in the NFC.

But this was Jackson's year. And if he doesn't come away with the NFL MVP honor, then it would be a shocking upset. Jackson should easily be the winner of the award by a wide margin.