2020 NFL Free Agents: Latest News and Predictions from Around the League

The playoffs are about to begin, but most of the NFL's teams have already turned their attention toward the upcoming offseason.

There are coaching decisions to be made, free agents to be signed and drafting to be done.

With that in mind, here is some of the latest news about potential free agents from around the league.

Austin Hooper Doesn't Want to go Anywhere

Tight end Austin Hooper enjoyed a breakout season for the Atlanta Falcons in 2019, and he wants to run it back.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Hooper said he wants to return to the NFC South team but has not received a contract offer yet from the club that drafted him in the third round in 2016.

Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com noted general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn understand how important the playmaker is to the offense, and Dimitroff suggested bringing him back is a priority.

That is not exactly a surprise considering the Stanford product tallied 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, which were all career-high marks. He is also just 25 years old and figures to improve as a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season.

Hooper is someone who can continue taking advantage of the openings created by playing alongside Julio Jones, and the front office recognizes that. Look for the Falcons to bring him back, especially with mutual interest.

Prediction: Falcons ink Hooper to a contract extension

Bruce Arians Wants to Maintain Pass Rush in Tampa Bay

Buccaneers writer Scott Smith noted Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians called pass-rushers Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh "top priorities" heading into free agency.

While Tampa Bay was just 7-9 this year, it has momentum with a strong finish after a 2-6 start. That the head coach wants to keep key pieces in place with that serving as a backdrop isn't too shocking, especially when it comes to Barrett.

The 27-year-old finished with 19.5 sacks and six forced fumbles as one of the best defensive players in league this season. He is the type of centerpiece defenses should build around, and veterans Pierre-Paul and Suh complement his game.

Pierre-Paul posted 8.5 sacks, and Suh helped plug rushing lanes and open up blitzes for others by eating blocks even though he is not the player he was in his prime.

Bringing the trio back will help the Buccaneers build continuity as they look to parlay the late-season momentum into a successful 2020. That will drive them to keep all three.

Prediction: All three pass-rushers are back with the Buccaneers

Amari Cooper Prefers America's Team

All eyes will be on Dallas this offseason as they make decisions on wide receiver Amari Cooper, quarterback Dak Prescott and others.

For his part, Cooper said he wants to stay with the NFC East team despite missing the playoffs in 2019. David Moore of the Dallas Morning News noted playing with Prescott is a primary reason why the Alabama product feels that way.



"I want to be here," Cooper said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "I love everything about this area, this team, the place I live. I don't feel like I have anything to complain about in this situation."

Cooper found success this year with 79 catches for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns, but his defining moment came when he was on the sidelines for an important fourth-down play in the Cowboys' Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They lost control of the division with that defeat.

While it wasn't Cooper's decision to be on the sidelines during the important play, it didn't help that he failed to go over 100 yards in any of the final seven games.

Perhaps it is the desire to overcome the late-season struggles that is motivating Cooper in his decision to comment on where he wants to play next year. Even though all three were on the Cowboys in 2019, it is not difficult to envision Cooper, Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott combining for a playoff appearance as soon as next season.

Jerry Jones knows that and will bring back the playmaking wide receiver.

Prediction: Cooper re-signs with the Cowboys