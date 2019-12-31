NFL Rumors: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy to Interview for Giants, Panthers HC Jobs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It's a good thing for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy that his team earned a first-round bye in the playoffs.

He's going to be busy.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Bieniemy will interview for a head coaching position with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday and New York Giants on Saturday. What's more, the Cleveland Browns also put in an interview request.

Bieniemy, 50, was a running backs coach for Colorado and UCLA and was also the offensive coordinator for the Buffaloes for two years. He served as the running backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 through 2010 and the Chiefs from 2013 through 2017.

Yet it's his work as Kansas City's offensive coordinator the last two seasons that surely landed him on so many radars.

He received the job after the Chicago Bears hired away Matt Nagy, and he wasted little time making an impact. The Chiefs went 12-4 in each of the last two seasons, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the league MVP in 2018 in his first year as a starter.

The offense was fifth in the league in points per game and sixth in yards per game this season under Bieniemy.

While he will still look to parlay the regular-season effort with a Super Bowl ring, the fact so many teams are interested in him as a potential head coach bodes well for future opportunities.