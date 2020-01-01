2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Order Prospects Will Be Selected in 1st Round

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

We've officially reached 2020, folks! It's time to flip those calendars and gear up for a brand new year.

For the 20 NFL teams who didn't make the playoffs, the calendar has already been flipped. While the fortunate dozen are getting ready for postseason action, the rest of the league is preparing to rebuild through the 2020 offseason.

Naturally, one of the highlights of the offseason will be the NFL draft. With elite prospects like Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jerry Jeudy headlining the draft pool, this should be one of the most exciting drafts of the last few years.

Here, we'll examine what exactly makes some of the top prospects so special and what sort of impact they could have in Year 1. We'll also dive into the current draft order and a full first-round mock.

For the 12 playoff teams, the draft order is based on regular-season records.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

23. Buffalo Bills: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

24. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

26. Seattle Seahawks: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

27. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

28. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

29. Kansas City Chiefs: John Simpson, OG, Clemson

30. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's seeming more and more likely that LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman-winner Joe Burrow will be the first player off the board. You've probably heard of him, though quite possibly not before this season.

Burrow, a transfer from Ohio State who started for the Tigers in 2018 but didn't explode until this season, has been spectacular.

"I can't remember a quarterback making such progress from one year to the next and having played an entire season in a big-time program against big-time competition," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said on SportsCenter (h/t Kevin Flaherty of 247Sports).

Burrow's rapid rise suggests he might still have his ceiling in front of him. An accurate, athletic and high-IQ prospect, Burrow has upside to spare. However, he should also be able to step in and handle a starting NFL job from Day 1, much like Kyler Murray did for the Arizona Cardinals this season.

Whichever team lands Burrow won't have to wait long to get a good look at its future.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Like Burrow, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy should be able to positively impact a team from the beginning. He's a phenomenal route-runner with good hands and a sense for finding space in the secondary.

McShay recently called Jeudy the "best route-runner" he has ever seen (h/t Hannah Stephens of USA Today).

After watching Jeudy rack up 2,274 yards and 23 touchdowns over the past two seasons, it's difficult to imagine that he won't be one of the first players to be drafted—and likely the first wide receiver.

However, it is interesting to note that Jeudy hasn't received a top 15 grade from most NFL teams, according to head coach Nick Saban.

"We only had one guy that has that high of a grade [Tua Tagovailoa], and he's not going to play in the game because he's injured," Saban said ahead of Wednesdays Vrbo Citrus Bowl, per Mike Rodak of AL.com.

So while Jeudy projects as a Day 1 starter, teams picking in the back half of Round 1 may still have a shot at him—though it only takes one team to fall in love with a prospect to make draft grades entirely irrelevant.

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press

While players like Burrow and Jeudy are likely to generate a lot of excitement for their future NFL fanbases, offensive linemen tend to bring a more quiet appreciation. They aren't going to produce eye-popping numbers or frequent highlight-reel plays, but they are necessary for building any sort of elite offense.

This is why Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas may be one of the most valuable prospects in the draft, even if he isn't the flashiest.

A true left tackle, Thomas generated lofty draft buzz coming into the 2019 season.

"There are only a handful of human beings in the world that can move the way he does at 6'5", 320 pounds," Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus wrote back in August. "He’s been limited to a degree in pass protection up to this point in Georgia’s offense, but he’s already incredibly accomplished for a rising junior."

Renner pegged Thomas as a top-five pick then, and he could easily be that in April. However, a number of quarterback and defensive prospects could push Thomas down a bit.

Whichever team adds Thomas should be landing a plug-and-play left tackle.