2020 NFL Coaching Carousel: Latest on Jason Garrett's Cowboys Status and More

The Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers entered the NFL offseason looking for a new head coach, and the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns joined them after their seasons ended.

The Dallas Cowboys could join the list of franchises searching for new leaders, but that's where the group ends as other teams have decided to stick with their coaches on the hot seat for at least one more year.

Here's a look at all of the latest coaching rumors and news from around the league as of noon ET on Tuesday.

Dallas Cowboys

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided the latest update on the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Jason Garrett, whose team went 8-8 and missed the playoffs in 2019:

Garrett, who took over midway through the 2010 season for the fired Wade Phillips, went 85-67 from 2010-2019 in addition to three playoff appearances.

If the Cowboys part ways with Garrett, then Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could be an option. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that "there is some support for a look."

Robinson also reported that the Cowboys have may interest in Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, specifically noting that the New York Giants (who reportedly have strong interest) are concerned that Dallas may land him.

Washington Redskins

The inevitable became a reality Tuesday when Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported ex-Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera signed a five-year deal to lead the Washington Redskins.

Rivera is targeting ex-NFL head coach Jack Del Rio to be the team's defensive coordinator, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The new Skins leader is also expected to have "significant influence" over who the new general manager is, per Rapoport.

Washington parted ways with head coach Jay Gruden after an 0-4 start and fired team president Bruce Allen after the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

A full house cleaning will not take place in Duval County, as head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell will be retained.

Jags owner Shad Khan made the announcement Tuesday.

Jacksonville fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin on Dec. 18.

The Jags have gone 5-11 and 6-10 in the past two seasons after reaching the 2017 AFC Championship.

New York Giants

Big Blue is casting a wide net in its head coaching search, but one name is getting more publicity than the rest.

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been heavily connected with Big Blue in its quest to replace Pat Shurmur.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated all connected the coach and team, with Breer writing that the Giants were the "most likely" team to land him.

Big Blue has put in a host of requests for others, however. Those names include Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, ex-Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are looking for their seventh head or interim coach in 10 seasons after firing Freddie Kitchens after one year.

One name can be crossed off the list, with Baylor's Matt Rhule declining an interview opportunity with the team, per Schefter.

But the Browns are casting a massive net.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted other potential candidates the Browns have requested to interview, including San Francisco 49ers passing-game coordinator Mike LaFleur, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, ex-Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

And Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy to the list as well.

Carolina Panthers

Head coaching searches aren't common in Carolina, with only one occurring in the last 17 years.

The Panthers are in the market for a new one after firing Ron Rivera before the season ended, though, and have a few names in mind.

Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reported that ex-Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and interim head coach Perry Fewell are on the list, although the latter man is considered "unlikely" for the gig.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network wrote that the Panthers also want to speak with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. David Newton of ESPN said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is on the list, with ESPN's Adam Schefter calling him a "leading candidate" for the job.



The new leader will replace Ron Rivera, now with the Washington Redskins. John Fox preceded Rivera, coaching in Carolina from 2002-2010.

The Rest

The New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons are keeping Adam Gase, Matt Patricia and Dan Quinn in 2020.

Jets team chairman and chief executive Chris Johnson announced the news after the team's 2-7 start. New York finished strong with a 5-2 mark in its last seven games.

Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford announced that the team was keeping Patricia and general manager Dan Quinn on Dec. 17 with the caveat that the team was expected to be a "playoff contender" next season.

The Lions lost 12 of their final 13 games and finished 3-12-1, although starting quarterback Matt Stafford only played half the year due to a back injury.

The Falcons are also bringing back their coach-GM combo in Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff, per team owner Arthur Blank. Atlanta started 1-7 but finished 7-9.