Raiders News: Derek Carr Ready for 'Fresh Air' of Vegas After Oakland Exit

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is ready for a change of scenery.

"Very much," Carr said when asked if he was looking forward to his team's move from Oakland to Las Vegas, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. "It's exciting. I think it's time for some fresh air."

He went on to say "I had some good meetings with my coaches, and I'm looking forward to Las Vegas."

It is not exactly surprising he is ready for a move considering he and his teammates were booed off the field in the Oakland Coliseum on Dec. 15 following a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the team's final home game prior to the move.

It was one of Carr's 55 career losses through his first six seasons in the league, which Gutierrez noted is second in league history during such a time frame behind only brother David's 56.

Perhaps it was with that in mind that head coach Jon Gruden wasn't ready to discuss the plans for the 2020 season.

"He played good," Gruden said Monday. "I'm not going to get into all the next-year scenarios. I'm just going to say that 7-9 is a step forward and we took a step forward. Statistically I think we took a step forward. We've got to get a lot of guys healthy and we've got a lot of things to look at and evaluate before we start making any assumptions."

Statistically, Carr completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,054 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions despite a number of injuries around the offense. He acknowledged the continuity of being in Gruden's system with offensive coordinator Greg Olson for the second straight year.

Carr is just 28 years old and has flashed the talent necessary to be a franchise cornerstone in Las Vegas. He is ready to start.