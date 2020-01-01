NFL Rumors: Latest on Giants' Pursuit of Matt Rhule, Philip Rivers and More

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Once the regular season ends, owners and front-office executives pick up their phones to begin the process of improvement. Players weigh their short- and long-term options. Even playoff teams look to add talent—just in case injuries sideline starters.

For the most part, head coaches on the hot seat learn their fates shortly after the final week of the season. Some organizations prefer to move fast on this particular matter to beat the competition for coveted candidates.

Secondly, with a head coach in place, the front office can begin going over roster plans such as potential extensions, releases and trades.

The New York Giants fired Pat Shurmur Monday. Team brass could look to the collegiate ranks to put this franchise back on the right track. What perks has the organization offered to Baylor head coach Matt Rhule?

Free agency doesn't officially begin until March, but the buzz for potential landing spots starts now. Will we see a 16th-year veteran change his location for the first time in 2020?

Finally, what's the latest on the New Orleans Saints' talks with wideout Antonio Brown?

Giants Offer Personnel Power to Matt Rhule?

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Last year, Rhule interviewed for the New York Jets head-coaching position, but he returned to the collegiate ranks for a third season at Baylor.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Jets didn't want to hand over too much leverage in the decision-making for hires on his staff and matters beyond coaching the players.

As Garafolo noted, Rhule isn't demanding extra control, but the flexibility may be appealing to him. The Baylor coach will have to work with general manager Dave Gettleman, who's going to keep his job for 2020.

Yet, the Giants will approach Rhule with an open mind about his ideas on how to rebuild the team, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Soorts.

At the collegiate level, Rhule has a 47-42 record. In 2013, he started out with a 2-10 Temple team and led the program to consecutive 10-win seasons before moving on. The 44-year-old elevated Baylor from a 1-11 squad to an 11-2 club in two terms.

Rhule's history of flipping losing programs into formidable competitors should appeal to the Giants, who've gone 12-36 over the last three seasons.

Philip Rivers with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020?

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers gave an emotional speech after the team's Week 17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

At 38 years old, Rivers will become a free agent in the upcoming offseason. He intends to continue his playing career—even if it's with a new team. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn doesn't sound sure about re-signing the eight-time Pro Bowl signal-caller.

In 2019, Rivers had a down season, throwing for 23 touchdowns, his lowest total since 2007, and 20 interceptions. The 16th-year veteran saw an uptick in passing attempts from previous years (591), which isn't a winning formula for a quarterback nearing 40 years old.

Rivers could flourish in an offense that features a strong ground attack. This year, the Chargers ranked 28th in rush attempts and yards.

Rivers has been attached to a team that made a concerted effort to run the ball this season, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

"Speaking of Rivers, keep hearing chatter about him ending up with the Colts," La Canfora wrote.

In 2019, Indianapolis ranked fifth in total carries and seventh in rushing yards.

Last offseason, the Colts signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a two-year extension following Andrew Luck's retirement. He logged 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes in 15 contests.

Perhaps the Colts could use Rivers as a serviceable bridge quarterback until they find their franchise centerpiece.

Antonio Brown Impressed New Orleans Saints, No Deal in Works

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The Saints did their due diligence Friday, bringing in wide receivers Maurice Harris and Brown for workouts, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This is the first time Brown's name has surfaced in connection with a team since the New England Patriots released him in September. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brown had a solid showing at the Saints facilities, but he's not close to an agreement with the club.

Rapoport also highlighted Brown may not be eligible to play right away. Because of sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations, he could land on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

As the Saints prepare for a playoff run, the front office will likely continue to consider and evaluate wide receivers. Although Michael Thomas has put together a career year, hauling in 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns, Ted Ginn Jr. is the No. 2 wideout behind him with only 30 grabs for 421 yards and two scores.