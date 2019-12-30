Report: Ex-Cowboy Rolando McClain Suspended Indefinitely Following Reinstatement

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Free-agent linebacker Rolando McClain reportedly has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL.

Field Yates of ESPN reported the news Monday, noting the Alabama product was conditionally reinstated by the league but released by the Dallas Cowboys in September. He has not taken the field for a regular-season game since the 2015 campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.