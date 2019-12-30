Report: Ex-Cowboy Rolando McClain Suspended Indefinitely Following Reinstatement

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Rolando McClain defends against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. McClain has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. The suspension announced Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, likely ends McClain’s career in Dallas and is his third since the end of the 2014 season, his only full season with the Cowboys after reviving his career following a year away from the game. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Free-agent linebacker Rolando McClain reportedly has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL

Field Yates of ESPN reported the news Monday, noting the Alabama product was conditionally reinstated by the league but released by the Dallas Cowboys in September. He has not taken the field for a regular-season game since the 2015 campaign.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

