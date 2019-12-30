Cowboys News: Jason Garrett's Future as HC Won't Be Announced on Monday

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys fans hoping to hear some concrete news on their team's head coaching situation will reportedly have to wait a little longer.

According to Joe Trahan of WFAA in North Texas, the Cowboys said they will not hold any press conferences on Monday to discuss the future of Jason Garrett or anyone else on staff and the roster.

This comes after Jane Slater of NFL Network reported Garrett, whose own contract expired after this season, told fellow members of the coaching staff in contract limbo to start looking for other jobs:

Garrett was a solid 85-67 in nine-plus seasons with Dallas, but it was one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. It went 8-8, missed the playoffs in a mediocre NFC East division and failed to parlay the talented trio of Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper into a playoff appearance.

His job status has seemingly always been a talking point in Dallas, but that was especially the case following a Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in which his team lost control of the division.

Garrett finished with a winning record in three straight seasons from 2016-18, including a 13-3 record during the first year of that stretch, but it just 2-3 in the playoffs and yet to advance past the second round.

Expectations are always going to be higher in Dallas under owner Jerry Jones, and the team may just be delaying the inevitable by not holding a press conference Monday.