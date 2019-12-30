Von Miller's $18M Contract Option to Be Picked Up, Per Broncos' John Elway

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is staying put.

Broncos general manager John Elway told reporters Monday that his intention is to pick up Miller's $18 million 2020 option that includes $6 million guaranteed and carries a $25.625 million cap hit.

The 30-year-old three-time All-Pro was drafted by Denver second overall in the 2011 NFL draft. Miller signed a six-year, $114.5 million extension in July 2016.

Miller started 15 games in 2019, missing one game with a knee injury:

Overall, Miller recorded eight sacks, two forced fumbles and 46 tackles (33 solo) as the Broncos stumbled to 7-9.

Miller expressed his desire to "bring whatever we had in the past back" following the Broncos' 23-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 15:

Miller was named Super Bowl MVP when Denver beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. The franchise has not made a postseason appearance in the four seasons since.

The main obstacle has been at quarterback. Peyton Manning retired in March 2016 following the Broncos' Super Bowl victory, and seven quarterbacks have started in Mile High since then—including Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen and Drew Lock in 2019.

The most recent is Lock, drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. The 23-year-old rookie made his first start on Dec. 1, and Miller called him "a f--king rock star" following the team's 38-24 upset of the Houston Texans on Dec. 8.

If Lock proves to be the real deal into 2020, Miller might be closer to restoring glory in Denver than he thought.