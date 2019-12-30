Glazer: Giants Doing 'Damage Control' After Firing Shurmur, Keeping Gettleman

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2019

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Giants president John Mara said Monday general manager Dave Gettleman understands his "batting average has to increase going forward" after being retained despite the firing of head coach Pat Shurmur. 

Mara explained there could be some disagreement about whether some of Gettleman's moves were correct, but there's no doubt the overall success rate must increase, per Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network.

"I'm looking for leadership," he told reporters about the team's coaching search. "Someone who can take control of this roster and build a culture that will lead to winning."

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said the entire situation is an attempt at "damage control":

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

