Raiders Rumors: Richie Incognito Signs 2-Year, $14M Contract Ahead of Vegas Move

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Richie Incognito is moving with the Raiders to Las Vegas in 2020.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Monday morning the Raiders and Incognito were in the process of agreeing to a contract extension. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added the agreement is for two years and $14 million with $6.35 million guaranteed.

The 36-year-old offensive guard arrived to Oakland on a one-year deal in May. He started 12 games for the 7-9 Raiders in 2019.

Incognito spent 2018 away from the NFL, after telling the Buffalo News' Vic Carruci in April that he was retiring from the league:

Most notably, the four-time Pro Bowler was arrested in Aug. 2018 on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal threats after allegedly threatening to shoot staffers working at a mortuary in Arizona (h/t USA Today's A.J. Perez).

Incognito subsequently released a statement denying he made the threats and apologizing. He wrote, "I lost my cool with my father passing." In March 2019, Incognito pled guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

The incident resulted in the NFL handing Incognito a two-game suspension to start the 2019 season for "violating the personal conduct policy."

Prior to joining the Raiders, Incognito played from 2015-17 with the Buffalo Bills. His tenure in Buffalo, which saw him earn three Pro Bowl nods, came after he was involved in a bullying scandal with the Miami Dolphins that necessitated an internal investigation by the NFL. Incognito spent 2014 without a team.

Now, he has a home with the Raiders for at least two more years.