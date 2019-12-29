Joe Mixon Apologizes After Knocking Down Ref During Helmet-Throw Attempt

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals only won twice this season, so running back Joe Mixon was not well-rehearsed when celebrating the team's 33-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Mixon accidentally threw his helmet into a referee, causing the unsuspecting official to fall down:

The 23-year-old running back apologized to the referee he never saw coming on Twitter:

Mixon put together a performance to be excited about against the Browns. The 2017 second-round pick out of Oklahoma rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. It was his fourth 100-yard rushing game this season, finishing with 1,137 yards and five touchdowns on 278 carries overall.

The 2-14 Bengals can now officially put 2019 behind them and look forward to their No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.