Video: Browns' Baker Mayfield Tells Taunting Fan to 'Tell Me That to My Face'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns makes his way onto the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns' 2019 regular season ended the only way it could: with a loss to the previously one-win Cincinnati Bengals and Baker Mayfield challenging fans who were trash-talking him.  

Complex Sports shared a video of Mayfield and the Browns standing in the tunnel. As Bengals fans taunted the quarterback, he responded, "Why don't you come down here and tell me that to my face?"

The Browns suffered their fourth defeat in five games Sunday. Mayfield had a typically erratic performance in the 33-23 loss, throwing for 279 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 12 of his 27 passes.

Mayfield has never been shy on the field or off it. He famously "planted" an Oklahoma flag in the middle of Ohio Stadium following a 2017 win over Ohio State. He was also suspended for the opening drive of a game against West Virginia for making an obscene gesture toward the Kansas sideline the week before.

Mayfield's antics are easier to dismiss when his team is winning and he's en route to a Heisman Trophy.

However, Sunday's incident will, for many fans, sum up a drama-filled season in Cleveland and a year in which Mayfield's performance regressed from his historic rookie campaign.

