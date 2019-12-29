NFL Playoff Standings 2020: Top Bracket Seeds, Wild-Card Matchups and Scenarios

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots cost themselves a first-round bye because of a stunning loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Earlier this season, Tom Brady and Co. torched the Dolphins with a 43-0 shutout. However, a last-minute touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick propelled Miami to a 27-24 upset win in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the Patriots dropped to the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers secured their weekend to rest with victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions, respectively.

While the Chiefs know they'll be No. 2 in the AFC, the Packers could snatch home-field advantage with a little help. We'll cover all of those details and look ahead to the Wild Card Round.

AFC Playoff Seeds

1. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

3. New England Patriots (12-4)

4. Houston Texans (10-6)

5. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

6. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

The Ravens and Bills had sealed their No. 1 and No. 5 seeds, respectively, so both teams rested several players. Most notably, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson took a break.

While that decision helped the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots' loss ensured the Houston Texans didn't have a reason to play Deshaun Watson. No matter the result against Tennessee, Houston would have remained the AFC's No. 4 seed.

But it sure helped Tennessee.

The Titans knocked off the under-manned Texans behind a 211-yard, three-touchdown performance from Derrick Henry. Ryan Tannehill also tossed two scores in the 35-14 win, helping Tennessee complete a turnaround from its 2-4 start to finish 9-7.

In the Wild Card Round, head coach Mike Vrabel will face his former coach and team in Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Houston, on the other hand, will welcome Buffalo to town. This season, the Bills capitalized on a soft schedule and played superb defense en route to a 10-6 record.

NFC Playoff Seeds and Scenarios

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3)*

2. New Orleans Saints (13-3)*

3. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)*

4. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

5. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)*

6. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

*denotes playoff seed may change

As the Saints cruised to a 35-3 halftime lead against the Carolina Panthers, the Packers needed a second-half comeback to thwart the Detroit Lions' upset hopes. Green Bay trailed 17-3 at the break and 20-13 in the fourth quarter.

Fortunately for the Packers, the defense snagged a key interception that led to the game-tying touchdown. The unit forced a three-and-out with 1:26 remaining in regulation, and Mason Crosby drilled a 33-yard field goal as time expired.

The victory means Green Bay will be no worse than No. 2 in the NFC, while New Orleans will be no worse than third.

However, the final NFC picture hinges on the result in Seattle. If the 49ers win, they'll be No. 1. But if the Seahawks win, Green Bay will be No. 1 ahead of New Orleans and Seattle.

Additionally, whichever team loses between the 49ers and Seahawks will travel to face the Eagles. They pulled away from the New York Giants in the fourth quarter to seal the NFC East crown, scoring the last 17 points of a 34-17 final.

Wild Card Round Matchups

AFC: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots

AFC: No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans

NFC: No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints/Seattle Seahawks

NFC: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks/San Francisco 49ers at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff times are to be determined, though the Wild Card Round is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 5.

Looking ahead to the Divisional Round, Baltimore will play the worst AFC seed remaining (No. 4, 5 or 6), while Kansas City will play the better seed (No. 3, 4 or 5). While the same applies to the NFC, four seed positions (Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 5) will not be official until the 49ers/Seahawks game has ended.

