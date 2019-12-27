Jets Rumors: Robby Anderson Seeking $10M Annually on Next Contract as Free Agent

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is looking for an annual salary north of $10 million per year when he enters free agency this offseason, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

"He wants to stay and the Jets rejected trade offers for him at the deadline," Vacchiano wrote.

"He has played much better in recent weeks, though, and may have priced his way out of New York. He's going to want more than $10 million per season over the long term."

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported on Thursday that Anderson is expected to command $14 million per season and that the Jets are "justifiably hesitant to go that high."

The 26-year-old has 49 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games this season. He has caught 55.1 percent of his targets.

The potent deep threat averages 15.5 yards per reception this season and has seven touchdown catches of 40 or more yards on his career resume, including a 92-yarder versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The fourth-year pro out of Temple posted his career-highs in 2017 with 63 receptions, 941 yards and seven touchdowns with Josh McCown at quarterback. He hasn't shown the same rapport with second-year pro Sam Darnold, but Anderson has three 100-yard games this year.

If the Jets and Anderson can't agree to terms, then the Miami Dolphins could come calling. Cimini predicted that Anderson will land with the Miami Dolphins and ex-receivers coach Karl Dorrell, who was with the Jets from 2015-2018.

Sans Anderson, the Jets still have Jamison Crowder at wideout. The 2019 free agent leads the Jets with 70 catches and 767 yards. His five receiving touchdowns are tied for the team lead with Anderson and tight end Ryan Griffin.